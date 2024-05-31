Powered by Outside

Video: Deep Loam & Backyard Dream Jumps with Tom Van Steenbergen in 'Canine'

May 31, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

From deep loam to backyard dream jumps, Tom Van Steenbergen doesn't need to leave the house for an insane day on the bike.

Presented by Outdoor Research
Film/Edit by Liam Irvine

Posted In:
Videos Tom Van Steenbergen


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,412 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
77043 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
75456 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
37146 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
35770 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
32910 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
32042 views
Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course
31198 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
31188 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 4 0
 Ho much $$ is Hyper Bikes paying to retain both Van Steenbergen brothers so this many seasons... Thought for sure they would be snapped up by a major brand by now.
  • 1 0
 Enough, but not really enough. Tom left Trek for Hyper.
  • 3 0
 Should've kept Rage on for full video..
  • 1 1
 7 on the big bike is wild.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037369
Mobile Version of Website