Video: Deep Loam & Backyard Dream Jumps with Tom Van Steenbergen in 'Canine'
May 31, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
4 Comments
From deep loam to backyard dream jumps, Tom Van Steenbergen doesn't need to leave the house for an insane day on the bike.
Presented by Outdoor Research
Film/Edit by Liam Irvine
Videos
Tom Van Steenbergen
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,412 articles
4 Comments
EBIKEWASHINGTON
FL
(1 days ago)
Ho much $$ is Hyper Bikes paying to retain both Van Steenbergen brothers so this many seasons... Thought for sure they would be snapped up by a major brand by now.
[Reply]
1
0
mitch1616
(1 days ago)
Enough, but not really enough. Tom left Trek for Hyper.
[Reply]
3
0
fredro
(1 days ago)
Should've kept Rage on for full video..
[Reply]
1
1
ShredDoggg
FL
(1 days ago)
7 on the big bike is wild.
[Reply]
