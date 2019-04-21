Video: Descent-World Team Signs with Radon for 2019

Add to Favorites Added to Favorites Views: 25 Faves: 0 Comments: 0 This video is password protected. (Password protected)

PRESS RELEASE: Descent-World Team

Like a Phoenix from the ashes, or that smelly turd that just won't flush, the Descent-World team are back for 2019 against all all odds. Having pursued some odd interests over winter, the team have regrouped with aplomb.With a new deal from the crazy and incredible Germans at Radon bikes and ably supported by Funn and Industry Nine, the eclectic triumvirate of Scottish Enduro Champion Louise Ferguson, Geordie legend Skinny Mick Easton and the Deep Summer winning, One Armed Bandit, Tommy Wilkinson return for a craic at breaking into the major leagues of cycling.A host of technical partners have joined the party, with Dakine providing riding attire, Sweet protection the skid lids, while Kingud will ensure the bikes are kept showroom clean in an eco friendly manner and lastly Granite design providing stands, tool rolls and bar stash's.Keep an eye out through the year for racing, adventures and most likely a few crashes going on this video.....