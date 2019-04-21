VIDEOS

Video: Descent-World Team Signs with Radon for 2019

Apr 21, 2019
by Tommy Wilkinson  
(Password protected)
Views: 25    Faves: 0    Comments: 0
This video is password protected.


PRESS RELEASE: Descent-World Team

Like a Phoenix from the ashes, or that smelly turd that just won't flush, the Descent-World team are back for 2019 against all all odds. Having pursued some odd interests over winter, the team have regrouped with aplomb.

With a new deal from the crazy and incredible Germans at Radon bikes and ably supported by Funn and Industry Nine, the eclectic triumvirate of Scottish Enduro Champion Louise Ferguson, Geordie legend Skinny Mick Easton and the Deep Summer winning, One Armed Bandit, Tommy Wilkinson return for a craic at breaking into the major leagues of cycling.

A host of technical partners have joined the party, with Dakine providing riding attire, Sweet protection the skid lids, while Kingud will ensure the bikes are kept showroom clean in an eco friendly manner and lastly Granite design providing stands, tool rolls and bar stash's.

Keep an eye out through the year for racing, adventures and most likely a few crashes going on this video.....








Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
192197 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
59359 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
58402 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
56177 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
53716 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
47911 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
47121 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
42219 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Showing up as password protected for me.
  • + 1
 No vid
  • + 1
 Ra-don brother
  • + 1
 That's decent

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024665
Mobile Version of Website