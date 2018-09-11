Video: Designing & Manufacturing a Bike Frame

We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 7 // CNC Milling the Rocker

Left: Jonathan Debus at work / Right: The Rocker half donel

We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 8 // CNC Parts

The CNC parts ready for Quality Control

We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 9 // Tubing

Standard tubes losing some weight on the CNC lathe

We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 10 // Welding

Left: Welding the mainframe Right: Controlling the trueness

Chain Stays, Seat Stays and Main Frames ready for the heat treatment

The main frame on its fixture

Proud of his work the welder Ingo Müller

Left: The Kinematics Modell / Right: The 3D Modell

The Final Geometry Sheet - Seattube can be 420 - 450 - 480