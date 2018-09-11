VIDEOS

Video: Designing & Manufacturing a Bike Frame

Sep 11, 2018
by Giacomo Großehagenbrock  
We have been in the bike industry for many years and besides our components, we also design bike frames. We are particularly interested in optimizing the kinematics for long travel mountain bikes. Some years ago we realized that there is something going wrong with the development of the axle path on long travel 29er bikes, so we started to analyze the market. One year ago when we found the solution to the problem, we started this project. The goal was to design and build a virtual high pivot point bike with an idler pulley for optimized anti-squat and no braking issues, and then document it on video. Now we are already riding the first prototype and we are super stoked about the performance. Today we would like to share the production videos with you and in the next article we will feature more details about the bike itself.

As a German Developer we recorded the videos in our mother language but we provide English Subtitles for our international audience (click CC in the lower right).

Watch episodes 7-10 of our YouTube series featuring the production of the first prototypes:


We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 7 // CNC Milling the Rocker



In this episode, we take you to our friend Jonathan Debus from debus-fraestechnik.de and show you how the Rocker is made for this bike.

Left: Jonathan Debus at work / Right: The Rocker half donel


We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 8 // CNC Parts



In this episode, we show you all the CNC parts that are needed for the welding assembly group of the frame. We do some QC and explain some technical details.

cof
The CNC parts ready for Quality Control


We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 9 // Tubing



In this episode, we show you how we save 200 gram on the tubes using a CNC lathe. This only makes sense for prototypes as the industrial process would be butting from inside.

cof
cof
Standard tubes losing some weight on the CNC lathe


We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 10 // Welding



In this episode, we finally take you to our frame builder and give you some interesting insights.

Left: Welding the mainframe Right: Controlling the trueness

Chain Stays, Seat Stays and Main Frames ready for the heat treatment

The main frame on its fixture

Proud of his work the welder Ingo Müller

Kinematics
Final 3D Modell
Left: The Kinematics Modell / Right: The 3D Modell

The Final Geometry Sheet - Seattube can be 420 - 450 - 480

You can read more about the development process here.

11 Comments

  • + 3
 Hey, instead of blowing $10,000 on a new Yeti, I can just buy some of the tools, a welding kit and a welding and tubing masterclass online course and I can make myself a new bike every 6 months. Thanks!
  • + 14
 Yes you may... that will be $30,000+ for the kit, tools and materials and five/seven years of your life for an engineering degree

thank you.
  • + 7
 @enduroNZ: However, that engineering degree has allowed for a water bottle option.
  • + 2
 @enduroNZ: Or go full old school and get a set of torches, hacksaw and some files. It'll get you going sooner and will teach you a hell of alot. Especially patience..lol
  • + 1
 @enduroNZ:

...and still some hundred hours of mechanic's workshop!

Thank you all!
  • + 1
 @enduroNZ: So, if I where a engineer, buying a new super bike every year, you are saying that I get even on my investment in three years time
  • + 1
 @enduroNZ: You are not the life of the party I can see...
  • + 1
 @enduroNZ: however, no electives will be needed. and i'm doubtful that you'd really need to learn everything required of an engineering degree to build a bike frame. also, instead of buying all the tools for machining, he could just learn CAD and have them machined for him.
  • + 3
 Nice! Thank you 77designz!
  • + 1
 Truely special and great video series, hope there will be one or two more coming Smile
  • + 1
 when will the frame be available?

Post a Comment



