Video: Designing & Manufacturing a Bike Frame

We have been in the bike industry for many years and besides our components, we also design bike frames. We are particularly interested in optimizing the kinematics for long travel mountain bikes. Some years ago we realized that there is something going wrong with the development of the axle path on long travel 29er bikes, so we started to analyze the market. One year ago when we found the solution to the problem, we started this project. The goal was to design and build a virtual high pivot point bike with an idler pulley for optimized anti-squat and no braking issues, and then document it on video. Now we are already riding the first prototype and we are super stoked about the performance. Today we would like to share the production videos with you and in the next article we will feature more details about the bike itself.As a German Developer we recorded the videos in our mother language but we provide English Subtitles for our international audience (click CC in the lower right).
Watch episodes 7-10 of our YouTube series featuring the production of the first prototypes:We Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 7 // CNC Milling the Rocker
In this episode, we take you to our friend Jonathan Debus from debus-fraestechnik.de and show you how the Rocker is made for this bike.Left: Jonathan Debus at work / Right: The Rocker half donelWe Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 8 // CNC Parts
In this episode, we show you all the CNC parts that are needed for the welding assembly group of the frame. We do some QC and explain some technical details.The CNC parts ready for Quality ControlWe Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 9 // Tubing
In this episode, we show you how we save 200 gram on the tubes using a CNC lathe. This only makes sense for prototypes as the industrial process would be butting from inside.Standard tubes losing some weight on the CNC latheWe Develop a Bike Frame / Episode 10 // Welding
In this episode, we finally take you to our frame builder and give you some interesting insights.Left: Welding the mainframe Right: Controlling the truenessChain Stays, Seat Stays and Main Frames ready for the heat treatmentLeft: The Kinematics Modell / Right: The 3D Modell
You can read more about the development process here
.
11 Comments
thank you.
...and still some hundred hours of mechanic's workshop!
Thank you all!
Post a Comment