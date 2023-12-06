Video: Designing the Course for the Enduro World Cup in Finale Ligure with Race Director Francesco Gozio

Francesco Gozio has lived in the Finale Outdoor Region just short of a decade. He knows the vast network of trails like the back of his hand and is able to stitch tracks together for Enduro, E-Enduro, and Marathon courses that challenge the best riders in the world.Playing host to Enduro and E-Enduro World Cups is no small feat – from course ideation and planning many months in advance to organizing all the people and every detail needed for each event to go off without a hitch.Finale is rich with MTB history and is arguably one of the most iconic stops on the EDR calendar each year. But it takes the expertise of locals like Gozio to make it all happen.