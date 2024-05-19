Video: Destroying Corners On Poland's Newest World Cup Track in 'Corners For Dough'

May 19, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro is back with another Bielsko-Biala video, this time we are giving privateers a chance to win some extra cash. The challenge is simple, roost a corner, get Cathro stoked, and win cash.

Corners for Dough is presented by Shimano
Shimano logo

What's Your Favourite Corner?



Racing and Events Videos Corners For Dough DH Racing World Cup DH Pinkbike Originals Shimano Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 I like the sneaky little berm hop in the S turns
  • 1 1
 That was a lot duller than I expected.







