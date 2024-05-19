Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
Video: Destroying Corners On Poland's Newest World Cup Track in 'Corners For Dough'
May 19, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro is back with another Bielsko-Biala video, this time we are giving privateers a chance to win some extra cash. The challenge is simple, roost a corner, get Cathro stoked, and win cash.
Corners for Dough is presented by
Shimano
What's Your Favourite Corner?
1 (Finalist)
2 (Finalist)
3
4
5
6
7
8
9 (Finalist)
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52 (Finalist)
53
54
55 (Finalist)
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Corners For Dough
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Pinkbike Originals
Shimano
Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,116 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
brownstone
FL
(2 mins ago)
I like the sneaky little berm hop in the S turns
[Reply]
1
1
watchmen
(29 mins ago)
That was a lot duller than I expected.
[Reply]
