Video: Developing & Riding the Bowhead Reach Adapative MTB

Nov 28, 2021
by Bowheadcorp  

Christian Bagg is a Calgary born inventor. Injured in 1996, while snowboarding, Christian broke his back and was paralyzed from the waist down.


Using his background as a machinist, he started inventing his way around the challenges he faced. With a love for the outdoors and a passion for problem solving, he has spent the last 20 years designing and building an incredibly capable Adaptive Mountain Bike. What started as a way to solve his own problems grew into an outlet to help others experience the very outdoors that he loves so much. Everyone belongs outside.




Everyone belongs outside


For more details on the bike featured in this video check out our website at bowheadcorp.com/

3 Comments

  • 1 1
 This looks absolutely a riot! I'd like to try one. First one too complain about it being an ebike get swift kick to the junk!
  • 1 0
 I got no need for one but would still like to have a go at it, they look rad!
  • 2 0
 Hero.

