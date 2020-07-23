Video: Developing and Testing TRP's DH-R EVO Brakes with Aaron Gwin, Luca Cometti and Bruce Klein

Breaking Limits - The Story

When it comes to braking, I have always wanted performance over everything. I do not care about weight, I just want my brakes to have the absolute best power, feel, and consistency that we can get. The bigger wheels on the 29er downhill bike now make them even harder to slow down. We’ve got a brake now that is extremely powerful while maintaining the feel and modulation that make them easy to control.” – Aaron Gwin


Back in the summer of 2018, as riders were starting to race primarily on 29’ wheels, TRP athlete Neko Mulally caught wind of a special E-MTB disc brake project boasting 223 mm, large 2.3 mm thick rotors. Soon after his testing’s, Aaron Gwin was racing those E-MTB brakes with bigger and stronger rotors at the World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

This video tells the story of how the TRP R&D team came upon the changes made to the previous DH-R system to tailor it to the needs of new E-MTB bikes, how open-minded downhill racers embraced this opportunity and how one season of creative race development made a lasting difference.

Spanning the 2018 and 2019 race seasons, bikes evolved with larger 29-inch wheels, new frame designs and new suspension kinematics allowing riders to push the limits of speed further than ever before. All the sudden, good brakes were not good enough.

By 2019, all major TRP sponsored downhill teams were racing on the 223/2.3 mm thick rotors and our G-Spec DH-R Brakes. Higher speeds and more traction opened up room for improvement. TRP R&D teams traveled to many races, listened to riders and their mechanics feedback, and quickly adapted the brake to match the new standard of World Cup racing.

Heat testing with TRP Race Engineer Colin Esquibel

No stone was left untouched. What started with bigger and stronger 223/2.3 mm rotors, led to a completely re-designed brake system at the end of the 2019 season: the all-new DH-R EVO.

The all-new DH-R EVO Brake with 223/2.3 mm rotors

New ergonomic lever-blade, newly formulated brake pad compounds, new high-performance hydraulic oil, new 5 mm brake hose-system, newly designed and CNC-machined adapters, new selection of 2.3 rotors, newly designed oil flow inside the calipers, new hydraulic leverage ratio, and a smaller size master cylinder piston lift the overall performance of the DH-R EVO to this new standard of racing.

New TRP mineral oil and stiffer hose

New TRP Performance Resin pads and an assortment of 2.3 mm thick rotors






To check out the DH-R EVO for yourself, CLICK HERE!

Video: Knowmad Development
Photos: Jake VanHeel

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 I have the G-Specs (not quadiem) and they're very good. The stock pads are a bit blah, but I swapped for Shimano sintered and power seems better (and louder!) now. My only beef I suppose is that the pads don't top load - perhaps there's a design reason for that. Oh - and they look a bit chunky if that's not your bag.
  • 1 0
 The typo in the video thumbnail is a bit of a faux pas...
  • 1 0
 And the same frame in the video.
  • 2 0
 Not to mention Bruce Klien putting in an appearance at 0:16 only to be replaced with Bruce Klein for the rest of the video with no explanation.
  • 1 0
 since we're nitpicking... "No stone was left untouched."
did we turn the stones? I hope we at least picked them up?

