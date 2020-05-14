Video: Developing iDrive and the DHi in Episode 3 of 'Full Travel'

May 14, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesChapter 3: Lobo, i-Drive, DHi, and the world's first carbon downhill bike!


“Sometimes you throw the dart and it doesn’t hit the dartboard” -Jim Busby.

Jim wasn’t afraid to take a risk with his bikes, but sometimes, the risk wasn’t worth the reward. Jim pushed the boundaries of mountain bike technology even further with the introduction of the Lobo, a thermoplastic composite frame with a lower pivot point. Unfortunately, production technology at that time put limitations on what could be achieved on the racetrack. This led Jim to go back to the drawing board where he came up with the iDrive, a design that would lead the GT team to countless podiums. GT Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos GT


