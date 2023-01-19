Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10

Jan 19, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

bigquotesThis is the eighth generation of V10, one of the winningest downhill bikes of all time. What you see here is still very much in the prototype stages.

This video series goes behind the scenes and shows the work that the team at Santa Cruz and the Syndicate put into this and other bikes. Episode one takes us back to just a few weeks after Greg Minnaar won the 2021 World Championship and went to work validating numerous test mules to decide the direction of the next bike. You might be surprised to hear that other suspension designs were tested before Greg settled on VPP.

The Syndicate will be racing this bike in 2023 and they will continue to develop it throughout the year. Future episodes will dive further into the process of making a world class downhill race bike.

When will it go on sale? No time soon. This is development in plain sight. Santa Cruz Bikes


Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles


19 Comments

  • 9 1
 High pivot crusaders, rattle your sabres. This means war.
  • 5 1
 Cool, but the real question is when will there be a budget alloy version??? Or even better bring back the Driver 8 for all of us non-dentist types...
  • 7 3
 Cool. I wonder if there's been any development on the latest Advent Contest.
  • 3 1
 Beyond linkages what do they plan on developing further? Looks like its showroom ready.
  • 4 1
 Does Neko get royalties for the video series idea?
  • 1 0
 Test mules and using the engineer's parts bin, but seeing Greg spin a few laps on Sram Drivetrain.......
  • 2 0
 Hey, why doesn’t this video auto play??? I missed that feature Razz
  • 2 0
 HIGH PIVOT HYPE: Debunked.
  • 1 0
 Santacruz should get the boy from cascade on board.... As he likes making santacruz bikes better with new links
  • 3 1
 Slick looking frame!
  • 5 3
 the first $50k mtb....
  • 1 0
 Not really. Just goes to show how much R&D goes into making a top end World Cup level bike. The previous gen V10's went thru just as much development give or take. Peaking behind the curtain showing how much resources it takes. Not saying bikes are crazy $$ right now, but how much time/money/effort/resources it takes even before the first production bike is made.
  • 2 1
 IG saw it first
  • 1 2
 "one of the most winningest"...good f 'in grief, guess I'm just an old grammarnazi...
  • 2 0
 I'm taking a beating today. Sorry, I'll do better. Well, I'll try...
  • 1 0
 Nope, just not a copywriter. Apple have been doing this for years. Just go to their website.
  • 1 2
 yea... the intense m6 already exists and rules....
Below threshold threads are hidden





