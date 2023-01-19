Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10

This is the eighth generation of V10, one of the winningest downhill bikes of all time. What you see here is still very much in the prototype stages.



This video series goes behind the scenes and shows the work that the team at Santa Cruz and the Syndicate put into this and other bikes. Episode one takes us back to just a few weeks after Greg Minnaar won the 2021 World Championship and went to work validating numerous test mules to decide the direction of the next bike. You might be surprised to hear that other suspension designs were tested before Greg settled on VPP.



The Syndicate will be racing this bike in 2023 and they will continue to develop it throughout the year. Future episodes will dive further into the process of making a world class downhill race bike.



When will it go on sale? No time soon. This is development in plain sight. — Santa Cruz Bikes