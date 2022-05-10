Video: Devinci Builds Modern Replica of Stevie Smith's 2013 Race Bike for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation

Steve Smith was the first Canadian ever to claim the World Cup overall title, winning multiple races on his Wilson in 2013. It was a legendary season for race fans everywhere, especially here in Canada. We tragically lost Steve on May 10th 2016, but we’ll never forget him. To commemorate Stevie’s passing and to honour his legacy, we built this one-of-a-kind modern replica of his 2013 race bike for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.
The custom-painted 2022 Wilson 29 frame is built up with parts from Sram, RockShox, Crankbrothers and Race Face, all put together from the tailgate of a truck. Steve loved trucks. Long Live Chainsaw.
We invite you to donate to the Foundation
to inspire and support Canada’s next generation of elite gravity athletes as they strive to achieve their dreams on the bike.
Thanks to Insayne Kustomz for the custom paint job and to Sram, Rock Shox, Crankbrothers, Race Face, SDG, ODI, Maxxis, Schwalbe, and E13 for the build's parts.
