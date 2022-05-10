Video: Devinci Builds Modern Replica of Stevie Smith's 2013 Race Bike for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation

May 10, 2022
by Cycles Devinci  

Steve Smith was the first Canadian ever to claim the World Cup overall title, winning multiple races on his Wilson in 2013. It was a legendary season for race fans everywhere, especially here in Canada. We tragically lost Steve on May 10th 2016, but we’ll never forget him. To commemorate Stevie’s passing and to honour his legacy, we built this one-of-a-kind modern replica of his 2013 race bike for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.

The custom-painted 2022 Wilson 29 frame is built up with parts from Sram, RockShox, Crankbrothers and Race Face, all put together from the tailgate of a truck. Steve loved trucks. Long Live Chainsaw.




We invite you to donate to the Foundation to inspire and support Canada’s next generation of elite gravity athletes as they strive to achieve their dreams on the bike.

Thanks to Insayne Kustomz for the custom paint job and to Sram, Rock Shox, Crankbrothers, Race Face, SDG, ODI, Maxxis, Schwalbe, and E13 for the build's parts.

10 Comments

  • 17 0
 Ride in Paradise
  • 7 0
 Very very cool. Would love to see more companies do this. The Iron Horse Sunday another lad chop shopped was awesome.
  • 2 0
 It would be class to see them bring a DH team back and Iron Horse too
  • 6 0
 Still waiting for Devinci to update their DH bike and call it the Chainsaw. It should definitely be sold in this colour way. Rip Stevie.
  • 1 0
 Is this bike being raffled off if you donate? I can't watch the video at work unfortunately. The descriptions don't make any mention of the bike on the donation page.
  • 4 0
 Stay tuned! Wink The Foundation will announce what they will do with the bike in the coming weeks!
  • 1 0
 @cyclesdevinci: Class act @cyclesdevinci. Thank you for continuing Stevie's legacy
  • 1 0
 Was it really almost ten years ago he won?!
  • 1 0
 Mint
  • 1 0
 LongLiveChainsaw





