Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look

Modern trail bikes have become the answer for almost everything from a lap on your local flow trail to that rowdy enduro race thanks to advances in suspension and geometry. The latest one to add to the list is Devinci's all-new Troy, a 140mm-travel trail bike that’s meant to do all the things, even if some of those things are kinda sketchy.



The top-of-the-line Troy is the 'Carbon XT 12S LTD' model that comes with a 160mm Fox 36, 10mm more than the other four complete bikes, and sells for $6,199 USD.



Troy Details

• Travel: 140mm / 150mm fork (160mm on LTD)

• Wheel size: 29"

• New carbon fiber frame

• Split Pivot suspension system

• ISCG-05 chain guide tabs

• Super Boost hub spacing

• Weight: 33 lb / 15 kg

• MSRP: $2,799 USD to $6,199 USD

• www.devinci.com

• Travel: 140mm / 150mm fork (160mm on LTD)• Wheel size: 29"• New carbon fiber frame• Split Pivot suspension system• ISCG-05 chain guide tabs• Super Boost hub spacing• Weight: 33 lb / 15 kg• MSRP: $2,799 USD to $6,199 USD

While the less expensive models come with Maxxis's EXO and EXO+ casing tires, the 33 lb LTD gets sturdier DHF and DHR's with Double Down casing.

Frame Details

The lower shock mount wrangles cables. Routing is internal, with wide ports to hopefully make maintenance easy.

The flip-chip at the lower shock mount supplies half a degree and 3mm of bottom bracket change. Heel rub protection on the chainstay.

Devinci uses a Split Pivot suspension system for the Troy's 140mm of travel.

Rear Suspension

With Split Pivot suspension, the rear pivot rotates concentrically around the axle.

Geometry

There is no zillion-dollar XTR or AXS-equipped Troy, but there are some much less pricey options. It all starts at the $2,799 USD model that gets a Deore 12-speed drivetrain and RockShox suspension hung off an aluminum frame. The GX Troy goes for $3,599 USD with an aluminum frame, or you can get a GX bike with some upgraded bits and a carbon front-end and alloy rear for $4,399 USD. Full carbon bikes start at the GX version for $5,199 USD.While it looks similar to the previous Troy, with a vertical shock compressed from above via Split Pivot suspension, it's actually an all-new animal from front to back. And unlike its predecessor, this one is designed around 29" wheels for all sizes - there's no longer a 27.5" wheeled Troy in Devinci's catalog.The Canadian brand has done well on the new-frame checklist, with two-bolt ISCG 05 tabs around a threaded bottom bracket, internally routed lines (although not pass-thru), and room for a large-sized bottle inside the front triangle. There's also room for a 2.6" wide rear tire, which is why Devinci has stuck with the 12 x 157mm Super Boost hub spacing used on the previous Troy, although they also say that this version is slimmer externally for more clearance.Devinci used a flip-chip at the lower shock mount on the previous Troy and they've brought that over to the new version as well; it provides half a degree of angle and 3mm of bottom bracket height adjustment. The upper mount is Trunion, of course, but rather than just being a couple of spacers at the other end, the shock hardware unit does double-duty as a cable guide that keeps them in check between the front and rear triangles.The new Troy’s 140mm of travel is controlled via a Split Pivot suspension design that sees the rear pivot rotate concentrically around the axle, with a rocker arm that compresses the Fox Float X2 from above. It’s a pretty straightforward layout that’s said to separate the acceleration and braking forces while also offering a good mix of energy and small bump compliance. And with the latest, ultra-adjustable shocks, you should be able to set it up to match your needs.All models of the new Troy come with an air-sprung shock, but anyone looking to assemble their own aggressive trail bike will be pleased to hear that it will play nice with coil springs as well.Compared to the previous version, the new Troy is 15mm longer across the board, with a large-sized bike getting a 480mm reach in the slack setting that almost everyone will automatically put it in. At 65-degrees flat, it’s also a degree slacker than the old bike, although the geo adjustment lets you steepen that by half a degree and raise the bottom bracket by 3mm.One thing to note: My test bike is the LTD version that comes with a 160mm-travel fork, 10mm more than the other four bikes. That relaxes the geo by about half a degree and lifts the bottom bracket by just a smidge. Devinci is also doing size-specific chainstays on the Troy, with the extra-small to medium bikes getting a 435mm rear end, the large 440mm, and the extra-large a 445mm.