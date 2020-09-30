Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look

Sep 30, 2020
by Mike Levy  

Modern trail bikes have become the answer for almost everything from a lap on your local flow trail to that rowdy enduro race thanks to advances in suspension and geometry. The latest one to add to the list is Devinci's all-new Troy, a 140mm-travel trail bike that’s meant to do all the things, even if some of those things are kinda sketchy.

The top-of-the-line Troy is the 'Carbon XT 12S LTD' model that comes with a 160mm Fox 36, 10mm more than the other four complete bikes, and sells for $6,199 USD.

Troy Details
• Travel: 140mm / 150mm fork (160mm on LTD)
• Wheel size: 29"
• New carbon fiber frame
• Split Pivot suspension system
• ISCG-05 chain guide tabs
• Super Boost hub spacing
• Weight: 33 lb / 15 kg
• MSRP: $2,799 USD to $6,199 USD
www.devinci.com
There is no zillion-dollar XTR or AXS-equipped Troy, but there are some much less pricey options. It all starts at the $2,799 USD model that gets a Deore 12-speed drivetrain and RockShox suspension hung off an aluminum frame. The GX Troy goes for $3,599 USD with an aluminum frame, or you can get a GX bike with some upgraded bits and a carbon front-end and alloy rear for $4,399 USD. Full carbon bikes start at the GX version for $5,199 USD.


While the less expensive models come with Maxxis's EXO and EXO+ casing tires, the 33 lb LTD gets sturdier DHF and DHR's with Double Down casing.


Frame Details

While it looks similar to the previous Troy, with a vertical shock compressed from above via Split Pivot suspension, it's actually an all-new animal from front to back. And unlike its predecessor, this one is designed around 29" wheels for all sizes - there's no longer a 27.5" wheeled Troy in Devinci's catalog.

The Canadian brand has done well on the new-frame checklist, with two-bolt ISCG 05 tabs around a threaded bottom bracket, internally routed lines (although not pass-thru), and room for a large-sized bottle inside the front triangle. There's also room for a 2.6" wide rear tire, which is why Devinci has stuck with the 12 x 157mm Super Boost hub spacing used on the previous Troy, although they also say that this version is slimmer externally for more clearance.


The lower shock mount wrangles cables.
Routing is internal, with wide ports to hopefully make maintenance easy.

The flip-chip at the lower shock mount supplies half a degree and 3mm of bottom bracket change.
Heel rub protection on the chainstay.


Devinci used a flip-chip at the lower shock mount on the previous Troy and they've brought that over to the new version as well; it provides half a degree of angle and 3mm of bottom bracket height adjustment. The upper mount is Trunion, of course, but rather than just being a couple of spacers at the other end, the shock hardware unit does double-duty as a cable guide that keeps them in check between the front and rear triangles.


Devinci uses a Split Pivot suspension system for the Troy's 140mm of travel.


Rear Suspension

The new Troy’s 140mm of travel is controlled via a Split Pivot suspension design that sees the rear pivot rotate concentrically around the axle, with a rocker arm that compresses the Fox Float X2 from above. It’s a pretty straightforward layout that’s said to separate the acceleration and braking forces while also offering a good mix of energy and small bump compliance. And with the latest, ultra-adjustable shocks, you should be able to set it up to match your needs.


With Split Pivot suspension, the rear pivot rotates concentrically around the axle.


All models of the new Troy come with an air-sprung shock, but anyone looking to assemble their own aggressive trail bike will be pleased to hear that it will play nice with coil springs as well.



Geometry

Compared to the previous version, the new Troy is 15mm longer across the board, with a large-sized bike getting a 480mm reach in the slack setting that almost everyone will automatically put it in. At 65-degrees flat, it’s also a degree slacker than the old bike, although the geo adjustment lets you steepen that by half a degree and raise the bottom bracket by 3mm.


One thing to note: My test bike is the LTD version that comes with a 160mm-travel fork, 10mm more than the other four bikes. That relaxes the geo by about half a degree and lifts the bottom bracket by just a smidge. Devinci is also doing size-specific chainstays on the Troy, with the extra-small to medium bikes getting a 435mm rear end, the large 440mm, and the extra-large a 445mm.

24 Comments

  • 21 7
 Stop trying to make Super Boost happen.
  • 15 5
 Stop trying to make 148 Boost happen. 157 has been around longer...
  • 17 10
 For sure! As soon as everyone wants to go back to narrow tires, inappropriate tire clearance, long CS and small front ring clearance. In the meantime, we are very happy with the flexibility it gives us for our frame design around the Split Pivot system.
  • 1 0
 at LEAST it can fit only up to a 2.5" tire for a 157.
  • 4 0
 @cyclesdevinci: what is the max chainring size? Many bikes nowadays running 148 rear are capable of sub 440CS, 2.6” tire clearance, and a 34T chain ring.
  • 2 3
 @cyclesdevinci: I'm calling BS. The 2012 Specialized Enduro 29er had great tire clearance, 430mm chainstays, AND room for a front derailleur.
  • 3 0
 @pcledrew: It can fit a 36T, S-M frames use 435mm CS and the tire clearance fit a 2.6 with plenty of clearance. Just like a 2''x4'' is not exactly 2 inches by 4 inches, the same goes for tire and frame clearance. Some will claim a 2.6 clearance, but will barely fit certain brand's 2.4WT. When we say it fits a 2.6, it is because all 2.6 will fit in there with a lot of clearance to make sure it does not damage your frame. We know not all frame designs are subject to the same challenges. For us, using Split Pivot, having the 157 spacing makes it possible to achieve everything we require.
  • 1 1
 @cyclesdevinci: somehow the competition has figured it out /shrug
Also- your 440 CS are not short by any means. Ditch the super boost please. The heel rub is unbearable.
  • 7 1
 Slack seattube comments loading
  • 3 0
 Wow, nice to see a trail bike spec'd with double downs. Usually see enduro rigs with EXO+ oem which always blows my mind. Don't have to do the +1lb on claimed weight to account for proper tires
  • 4 0
 Glad you like that, we also think that the weight penalty is worth it for those who ride hard. DoubleDown with MaxxGrip, you can get the bike straight from the shop to your local race and will be covered!
  • 2 0
 That's a nice looking rig and some good numbers there. Really nice to see the XL frames get decently login chainstays for a change.

Is there a devinci importer for the uk though? Had a quick Google and I can't see any devinci bikes for sale here.
  • 1 0
 I've got a Knolly Fugitive shipping any day now... if I didn't, I'd be looking really hard at this bike. Seems like a modern but not crazy, hard hitting but not excessive, hardcore trail bike. The spec on the Xt Carbon build is really good... XT, nice RF wheels. I'm not crazy about Fox, and would want to put a Bikeyoke dropper on it... but I think these are super nice bikes. Probably a notch up from the Fugitive on the gnar scale, which is already a notch highere than I 'need,' but definitely interesting.
  • 3 1
 Why would your race this over the Spartan at an EWS? Old Paul Aston has his enduro bike set at more travel than most DH bikes.
  • 7 0
 Less is more in some situations
  • 1 0
 The average EWS racer simply doesn’t need that much travel for the types of stages they race. They make more time up in the flats and uphills where maintaining speed is easier on a livelier bike.
  • 4 0
 That shade of beige will go lovely with my slippers.
  • 3 2
 Looks like a ransom
  • 1 1
 Nailed it.
  • 1 0
 MONKAW
  • 1 2
 I know Devinci is Canadian and all but they could do internal routing on their alu frames to make them look cleaner
  • 3 0
 We had them external for simplicity and ease of maintenance, some people prefer that. But we are always striving for improvement, maybe in a near future...
  • 2 0
 @cyclesdevinci: That would be sweet, I have the Kobain and I love the internal routing (once I got it figured out lol)
  • 1 2
 Yawn...........I want to see more linkage forks and stuff like the Structure bike thing.

Post a Comment



