Video: 7 Pro DH Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Nov 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Tom Bradshaw catches up with some of the Crankworx riders to check out their downhill race bikes.

Brook Macdonald's Mondraker

Matt Walker's Pivot

Vaea Verbeeck's Rocky Mountain

Sam Blenkinsop's Norco

Katy Winton's Nukeproof

Bas van Steenbergen's Hyper

George Brannigan's Propain


Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Pinkbike Originals Bas Van Steenbergen Brook Macdonald George Brannigan Katy Winton Matt Walker Sam Blenkinsop Vaea Verbeeck Crankworx Rotorua 2021


Must Read This Week
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
61787 views
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
61566 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
43947 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
43845 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
40542 views
Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier
32059 views
Video: Aaron Gwin Shreds King Kong on his eMTB
29762 views
Slack Randoms: MTB B-Movies, Land Rover's 'Henrique Avancini' Special Edition, Laser Guided GPS & More
29053 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 That norco looks sick!
  • 1 1
 I know it's a DH bike but I can't get past the saddle angle. Nuke, Hype, Rocky, Pivot all look more normal.
  • 1 0
 @Snowytrail: the bike is on an incline
  • 1 0
 Just like when I go home to the south, Tom's accent is really shining back home in NZ
  • 2 0
 Is that the range frame?
  • 1 0
 Yes.
  • 1 0
 how much longer is rocky gonna use that same frame??
  • 1 0
 I suspect it’s rider choice - they haven’t had the maiden (or a DH bike) in their lineup for a few years now. Other option would be a slayer with a dual crown - I suspect it’s up to what the riders feel comfortable on.

I see the maiden making sense for rampage, but question it a bit over a new slayer for DH.
  • 1 0
 Penny Farthing championship!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009380
Mobile Version of Website