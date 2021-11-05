TV
Video: 7 Pro DH Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2021
Nov 5, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tom Bradshaw catches up with some of the Crankworx riders to check out their downhill race bikes.
Brook Macdonald's Mondraker
Matt Walker's Pivot
Vaea Verbeeck's Rocky Mountain
Sam Blenkinsop's Norco
Katy Winton's Nukeproof
Bas van Steenbergen's Hyper
George Brannigan's Propain
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Pinkbike Originals
Bas Van Steenbergen
Brook Macdonald
George Brannigan
Katy Winton
Matt Walker
Sam Blenkinsop
Vaea Verbeeck
Crankworx Rotorua 2021
9 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
bikesRnice
(1 hours ago)
That norco looks sick!
[Reply]
1
1
Snowytrail
(50 mins ago)
I know it's a DH bike but I can't get past the saddle angle. Nuke, Hype, Rocky, Pivot all look more normal.
[Reply]
1
0
Wesleybikes
(7 mins ago)
@Snowytrail
: the bike is on an incline
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(22 mins ago)
Just like when I go home to the south, Tom's accent is really shining back home in NZ
[Reply]
2
0
moondustdictator
(1 hours ago)
Is that the range frame?
[Reply]
1
0
no-good-ideas
(1 hours ago)
Yes.
[Reply]
1
0
willis1021
(41 mins ago)
how much longer is rocky gonna use that same frame??
[Reply]
1
0
tkrug
(32 mins ago)
I suspect it’s rider choice - they haven’t had the maiden (or a DH bike) in their lineup for a few years now. Other option would be a slayer with a dual crown - I suspect it’s up to what the riders feel comfortable on.
I see the maiden making sense for rampage, but question it a bit over a new slayer for DH.
[Reply]
1
0
MattP76
(23 mins ago)
Penny Farthing championship!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
