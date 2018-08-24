VIDEOS

Video: DH Course Preview with Gee Atherton - La Bresse World Cup 2018

Aug 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Join Gee Atherton in the full MTB downhill race preview from La Bresse in France, home of the last UCI MTB World Cup stop of the season.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
57701 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
47906 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
46974 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
46965 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45235 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
44129 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
43977 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
42813 views

18 Comments

  • + 16
 Man, that one stump he hit in the hole at the very beginning, where could see the speed sloughed off instantly, shows that despite the brevity of the course and relative lack of wide, multiple line sections, one is going to have to be near perfect on this course. Love that Gee is doing these, gives a great idea of what the top guys see which, while I love Claudio’s previews, is a whole different pace than most of us have ever seen. Great analysis and insight from a true vet still performing at the pointy end.
  • - 1
 You’re right, running into offline sharp rocks or stumps is a non issue on other courses...
  • + 17
 Excellent commentary Gee.
  • + 13
 I really like these previews with Gee!
  • + 8
 Gee golly that was fast!
  • + 4
 I want to see each course preview as a back-to-back TOP qualifier's run and then Mike Levy riding the course on a hard tail just so we can see how gnarly it is.
  • + 6
 WOW. great Job, Gee !
  • + 3
 Rejoice Pinkbike users.......you asked for GEE and you got it...........
  • + 2
 Gee's Mum do that haircut?
  • + 0
 Hair line denial haircut
  • + 1
 That is one SILENT bike there
  • + 1
 Great preview, hope Gee keeps doing these!
  • + 0
 For the love of all things holy please don't ever use that handlebar gopro view again. Thank you!
  • + 1
 How close was he to that tree?
  • + 2
 Gee is back !
  • + 1
 Ohhh, deep on that one!
  • + 1
 Yeah Boy! Smash it!
  • - 1
 good, but where's claudio!?!?!?!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024246
Mobile Version of Website