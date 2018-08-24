Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: DH Course Preview with Gee Atherton - La Bresse World Cup 2018
Aug 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Join Gee Atherton in the full MTB downhill race preview from La Bresse in France, home of the last UCI MTB World Cup stop of the season.
18 Comments
Score
Time
+ 16
catfish9797
(1 hours ago)
Man, that one stump he hit in the hole at the very beginning, where could see the speed sloughed off instantly, shows that despite the brevity of the course and relative lack of wide, multiple line sections, one is going to have to be near perfect on this course. Love that Gee is doing these, gives a great idea of what the top guys see which, while I love Claudio’s previews, is a whole different pace than most of us have ever seen. Great analysis and insight from a true vet still performing at the pointy end.
[Reply]
- 1
nvranka
(29 mins ago)
You’re right, running into offline sharp rocks or stumps is a non issue on other courses...
[Reply]
+ 17
freestyIAM
(1 hours ago)
Excellent commentary Gee.
[Reply]
+ 13
mtbschrader
(52 mins ago)
I really like these previews with Gee!
[Reply]
+ 8
racecase
(1 hours ago)
Gee golly that was fast!
[Reply]
+ 4
cpeper21
(35 mins ago)
I want to see each course preview as a back-to-back TOP qualifier's run and then Mike Levy riding the course on a hard tail just so we can see how gnarly it is.
[Reply]
+ 6
Myspeedbuggie
(1 hours ago)
WOW. great Job, Gee !
[Reply]
+ 3
eball
(29 mins ago)
Rejoice Pinkbike users.......you asked for GEE and you got it...........
[Reply]
+ 2
raditude
(1 hours ago)
Gee's Mum do that haircut?
[Reply]
+ 0
bigburd
(8 mins ago)
Hair line denial haircut
[Reply]
+ 1
diego-b
Plus
(7 mins ago)
That is one SILENT bike there
[Reply]
+ 1
Bikedude666
(6 mins ago)
Great preview, hope Gee keeps doing these!
[Reply]
+ 0
tbubier
(28 mins ago)
For the love of all things holy please don't ever use that handlebar gopro view again. Thank you!
[Reply]
+ 1
john260164
(41 mins ago)
How close was he to that tree?
[Reply]
+ 2
BaGearA
(44 mins ago)
Gee is back !
[Reply]
+ 1
ompete
(31 mins ago)
Ohhh, deep on that one!
[Reply]
+ 1
DarrenT1982
Plus
(9 mins ago)
Yeah Boy! Smash it!
[Reply]
- 1
projectnortheast
(25 mins ago)
good, but where's claudio!?!?!?!
[Reply]
