Video: DH Course Preview with Rachel Atherton - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

Sep 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


14 Comments

  • + 2
 Rachel is sick quick!! Shows how good the girls are. Banging track ... Sunday is gonna be epic.
  • - 2
 To be honest I thought I actually looked really slow. Was something wrong with the camera it seemed to be really slow then all of sudden speed up in places and also cut out.
  • + 2
 Pretty large jump to close it out, great looking course for the world championships!
  • + 2
 I love Rach, but I think that was filmed with a potato.
  • + 1
 Totally! Blurry, too bright and some weird bugs in it... what camera was that filmed on?
  • + 1
 @chilla661: try changing the settings to HD?, crystal clear on my computer once done so
  • + 2
 That tree at 2:17. I think my sphincter tightened on Rachel's behalf!
  • + 1
 Hahaha for real , I thought she was plowing that at Mach speed. She was on a serious tear. Would like to see POV race runs.
  • + 2
 Holy crap is she fast! What else is there to say?
  • + 1
 That looks like such an awesome course. I loved how many inside lines there are.
  • + 1
 When it’s dry it’s one the best courses on the circuit, little bit of everything.
  • + 1
 This looks like an awesome track
  • + 1
 Dayyymn girl! Just the queen doing her thing.
  • - 3
 wow, rachel is super fast! must be her brother teaching her well!

