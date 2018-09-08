Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: DH Course Preview with Rachel Atherton - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018
Sep 8, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
14 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
caveley
(57 mins ago)
Rachel is sick quick!! Shows how good the girls are. Banging track ... Sunday is gonna be epic.
[Reply]
- 2
Matt76
(30 mins ago)
To be honest I thought I actually looked really slow. Was something wrong with the camera it seemed to be really slow then all of sudden speed up in places and also cut out.
[Reply]
+ 2
SectionThirtyOne
(1 hours ago)
Pretty large jump to close it out, great looking course for the world championships!
[Reply]
+ 2
cooki3s
(55 mins ago)
I love Rach, but I think that was filmed with a potato.
[Reply]
+ 1
chilla661
(39 mins ago)
Totally! Blurry, too bright and some weird bugs in it... what camera was that filmed on?
[Reply]
+ 1
ewigstead
(21 mins ago)
@chilla661
: try changing the settings to HD?, crystal clear on my computer once done so
[Reply]
+ 2
kennyken1015
(1 hours ago)
That tree at 2:17. I think my sphincter tightened on Rachel's behalf!
[Reply]
+ 1
ShempHoward
(1 hours ago)
Hahaha for real , I thought she was plowing that at Mach speed. She was on a serious tear. Would like to see POV race runs.
[Reply]
+ 2
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
Holy crap is she fast! What else is there to say?
[Reply]
+ 1
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
That looks like such an awesome course. I loved how many inside lines there are.
[Reply]
+ 1
bikebike69
(1 hours ago)
When it’s dry it’s one the best courses on the circuit, little bit of everything.
[Reply]
+ 1
darransandwich
(58 mins ago)
This looks like an awesome track
[Reply]
+ 1
jdsusmc
(17 mins ago)
Dayyymn girl! Just the queen doing her thing.
[Reply]
- 3
jak-jak
(1 hours ago)
wow, rachel is super fast! must be her brother teaching her well!
[Reply]
