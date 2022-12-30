Video: DH Ripping With Dean Lucas in 'Clarity'

Dec 30, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

bigquotes“Clarity” was born out of not only the want to change but also the need to change, the need to stop and look at what you really want to get out of this life we are all given and how much we are willing to put in, put in for no one else but ourselves, put in to prove to that little voice in your head that they are right, you can be the things you aspire to be and you can bring others up in the process of doing that!

I really hope you enjoy the film, and I hope we can all look back at this in a year’s time as the thing that set the wheels in motion to something much bigger. Dean Lucas




Sam Purdie – Filming and editing
Riley Mathews – Filming & photos
Zac Bradly – Filming and track sweeper

