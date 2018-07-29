VIDEOS

Video: DH Shredding & Slopestyle Tricks on This Mega Run at Highland Bike Park

Jul 29, 2018
by Highland Mountain Bike Park  
David Lieb - Consistency

by Highland-Mountain-Bike-Park
Photo by Peter Jamison
Photo by Peter Jamison
Due to Highland's world-class facilities, over the month of June David spent all of his time at Highland training for slopestyle and shredding the DH trails.

bigquotesAfter having spent the entire month of June riding and training at Highland, it has been a great experience to share my knowledge with Ayr Academy campers who are eager to improve their skills and send it!David Lieb, Ayr Academy coach

Photo by Peter Jamison
Photo by Peter Jamison
David's wide skill set makes him the perfect candidate to coach up and coming shredders in Highland Mountain's Ayr Academy

Photo by Peter Jamison
Backflip instruction into the foam pit

Photo by Peter Jamison
Photo by Peter Jamison
Having the opportunity for one on one coaching is what makes Ayr Academy what it is

Photo by Peter Jamison
Rainy days at camp call for foam pit instruction with world-class slopestyle athletes

Photo by Peter Jamison
The foam pit and resi ramp in the HTC provide campers with the perfect opportunity for progression


Video and photos by Peter Jamison

