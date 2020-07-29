Pinkbike.com
Video: DH vs. Enduro Racers At The SilverStar Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series
Jul 29, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
The Clif Crankworx Summer Series has kicked off. 25 of Canada's best mountain bikers compete in the first enduro event here in Silverstar.
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
Enduro Racing
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
CAshredder
(2 mins ago)
Stoked to see Fin Crush all the Enduro guys with no idea what he was doing ???? Was surprised by Casey too! Might have to update my Fantasy team for the next race
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
Plus
(12 mins ago)
Good to see racing back, now every day for 3 weeks is a bit strange, but that will get you fit or injured!
[Reply]
1
0
ORAORA
(12 mins ago)
At last, the planet started to heal up
[Reply]
1
0
Mkoltowski
(8 mins ago)
2 in the box for high sticking
[Reply]
