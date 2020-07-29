Video: DH vs. Enduro Racers At The SilverStar Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Clif Crankworx Summer Series has kicked off. 25 of Canada's best mountain bikers compete in the first enduro event here in Silverstar.





 Stoked to see Fin Crush all the Enduro guys with no idea what he was doing ???? Was surprised by Casey too! Might have to update my Fantasy team for the next race
 Good to see racing back, now every day for 3 weeks is a bit strange, but that will get you fit or injured!
 At last, the planet started to heal up
 2 in the box for high sticking

