Video: DHaRCO Launches Commencal Muc Off Team Replica Race Kits

Press Release: DHaRCO

Inspired by our partnership with Commencal Muc Off Team for the DH World Cup season, we’re super stoked to launch replica Maribor and Snowshoe kits - for Men, Women and Youth.Pair the colourful pants with a plain tee and the jersey with black pants, or go factory in the full kit. These are sure to brighten up your wardrobe and you’re day for that matter. The pants are blue sign approved with a water-resistant quick-dry fabric that’s super comfy. The jerseys have a zip pocket and mesh side panels to keep you cool, comfortable and riding all day.Available online and in storesProduced by Matt Staggs VisualsRiders: Matt Staggs & Blake Nielsen