Video: DHaRCO Launches Commencal Muc Off Team Replica Race Kits

Oct 18, 2021
by DHaRCO  

Press Release: DHaRCO


Inspired by our partnership with Commencal Muc Off Team for the DH World Cup season, we’re super stoked to launch replica Maribor and Snowshoe kits - for Men, Women and Youth.

Pair the colourful pants with a plain tee and the jersey with black pants, or go factory in the full kit. These are sure to brighten up your wardrobe and you’re day for that matter. The pants are blue sign approved with a water-resistant quick-dry fabric that’s super comfy. The jerseys have a zip pocket and mesh side panels to keep you cool, comfortable and riding all day.

Available online and in stores









Produced by Matt Staggs Visuals

Riders: Matt Staggs & Blake Nielsen

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dharco


Must Read This Week
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
109436 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
107322 views
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
89337 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
73883 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
67637 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
65302 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Out of Red Bull Rampage 2021 After Practice Crash
51880 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2021
51575 views

10 Comments

  • 10 0
 just in time.....I need some new pyjamas....
  • 5 0
 Should improve my skills only in my dreams so...
  • 4 0
 …..ya, think I’ll pass.
  • 3 0
 Too bad these are ugly as hell
  • 6 4
 I prefer more virtue signalling slogans on my mucoff kit.
  • 5 0
 I like hypocrisy but fortunately they have that covered. Cutting sponsorship of the managers team and not the athletes was pathetic.
  • 5 0
 Fucoff mucoff
  • 1 1
 It doesn't say Muc Off though does it? It's kit from Dharco in the same colourway as the Muc Off Team.
Unrelated company
  • 1 0
 Awwww got your jimjams on?
  • 1 0
 Full kit w ankas!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008972
Mobile Version of Website