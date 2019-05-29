VIDEOS

Video: Behind the Scenes with Aaron Gwin & Fox Factory - DIALED Episode 8

May 29, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Follow along as the Fox Factory crew get Aaron Gwin dialed in at Mountain Creek in preparation for Fort William prior to his ankle injury. There's good news included - Gwin will be racing this weekend in Scotland.

8 Comments

  • + 7
 Interesting video of him saying why the XL m29 rolls good:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • + 3
 Impeccable research and reporting, thank you!
  • + 1
 That video didn't let me down. Super informative and really gave me solid insight into Gwin's unorthodox setup.
  • + 2
 The guy who stole his bike would like to be in touch with Jordi. Suspensions are way too hard, he's got no pleasure to ride it so far.
  • + 2
 Will he be running down the mountain this weekend or will he be on a YT with Intense decals? Tune in to find out.
  • + 1
 Well atleast he has his XL still to ride. Really looking forward to fort William. Men and Women are killing it!
  • + 3
 No riding? meh
  • + 1
 I think intense might have another bike or 50 laying around.

