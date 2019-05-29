Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Behind the Scenes with Aaron Gwin & Fox Factory - DIALED Episode 8
May 29, 2019
by
Daniel Sapp
Follow along as the Fox Factory crew get Aaron Gwin dialed in at Mountain Creek in preparation for Fort William prior to his ankle injury. There's good news included - Gwin will be racing this weekend in Scotland.
MENTIONS:
@foxfactory
Tweet
Add to Favorites
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
housem8d
(24 mins ago)
Interesting video of him saying why the XL m29 rolls good:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
[Reply]
+ 3
downcountry
(14 mins ago)
Impeccable research and reporting, thank you!
[Reply]
+ 1
dkidd
(2 mins ago)
That video didn't let me down. Super informative and really gave me solid insight into Gwin's unorthodox setup.
[Reply]
+ 2
kerosen1
(10 mins ago)
The guy who stole his bike would like to be in touch with Jordi. Suspensions are way too hard, he's got no pleasure to ride it so far.
[Reply]
+ 2
vjunior21
(36 mins ago)
Will he be running down the mountain this weekend or will he be on a YT with Intense decals? Tune in to find out.
[Reply]
+ 1
pdxjeremy
(26 mins ago)
Well atleast he has his XL still to ride. Really looking forward to fort William. Men and Women are killing it!
[Reply]
+ 3
nvranka
(33 mins ago)
No riding? meh
[Reply]
+ 1
dobermon
(10 mins ago)
I think intense might have another bike or 50 laying around.
[Reply]
