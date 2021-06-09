Video: Setting Up In Leogang for the First DH World Cup of the Season in 'Dialed'

It all started with a cryptic message from Jordi saying the Austria entry forms weren't working. I was pretty nervous when we were getting ready to head out here but then I remembered I'm quite a bit luckier than Jordi. -Shaffer

It's nice! It's good to be out and about and in the mountains and with people again so I'm stoked, yeah...even if I have to set up a tent.

-Brendog

Season 3, Episode 1: The gang encounters challenges as they travel to Leogang to prep for the upcoming race week!Season 3, Episode 2: Getting things set up is a full team effort. The race teams assemble their tent areas as Eddie Masters and the Pivot Cycles team try to take the crown for the fastest setup in town, while others are slightly less ambitious.Tune in tomorrow for more Dialed action as the race teams head up the mountain for track walk day. Who's ready for the return of World Cup racing this weekend in Leogang?!