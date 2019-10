FULL ENDURO



EPISODE 3



Presented by

Filmed & Edited by Will Binamé.

In the third episode of, Zoe pairs up with Micayla Gatto for a day in Squamish to talk about body position, line choice, and how they go hand in hand. The two take a lap down Cakewalk, a Squamish classic that is riddled with line choice. Zoe learns that the main line isn't always the fastest and that weighting both wheels equally is important, even on steeper sections of trail.