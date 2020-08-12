Video: Dialling in Huge Tricks with Rogatkin, Boggs & Watts

Aug 11, 2020
by Jasper Wesselman  

The competition season as we know it has been cancelled. Leaving everyone who's normally on tour for half the year stuck, scrambling plans together. I'd spent the last year on the road full time, filming and editing. Having that come to a halt was awfully jarring and anxiety inducing. In the midst of the Limbo, Reed Boggs and Nicholi Rogatkin were passing through the Reno/Tahoe area the same time as myself. We had an evening at Woodward and a morning at Greg Watt's house. Put this together from the two quick sessions.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Greg Watts Nicholi Rogatkin Reed Boggs Slopestyle


