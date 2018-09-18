Video: Dialling in the Race Lines at Mammoth Bike Park, California

Steven Walton's Hyper Downhill Bike

The boys head to beautiful Mammoth Mountain in preparation for the upcoming Pro GRT race this week. Kevin and Steven were able to put their Hyper Downhill Bikes to the absolute test, handling everything the Mammoth bike park threw at them.With a brand new downhill track in store for us this weekend, the Hyper crew is eager to get back to Mammoth for some good ol' American racing! If you're at the event, be sure to swing by the Hyper pit for some high fives and free stoke!