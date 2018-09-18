VIDEOS

Video: Dialling in the Race Lines at Mammoth Bike Park, California

Sep 18, 2018
by eric carter  
Hyper Bicycles in Mammoth

by HyperBicycles
The boys head to beautiful Mammoth Mountain in preparation for the upcoming Pro GRT race this week. Kevin and Steven were able to put their Hyper Downhill Bikes to the absolute test, handling everything the Mammoth bike park threw at them.

Steven Walton's Hyper Downhill Bike

With a brand new downhill track in store for us this weekend, the Hyper crew is eager to get back to Mammoth for some good ol' American racing! If you're at the event, be sure to swing by the Hyper pit for some high fives and free stoke!

 Yeah you do - this weekend is race weekend! Pinkbike is a sponsor but there is rarely much coverage. Megakami should be a sh1tshow - driving down this Thursday night. Moondust and rocks and walls and pavers
 I like the looks of that bike, with the red/black/raw. Looks old school in the best of ways.

Also, need to take a drive down 395 to mammoth, holy rock gardens Batman.

