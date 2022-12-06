Video: Dillon Butcher's 2022 Season Highlights

Dec 6, 2022
by NOBL Wheels  

bigquotesShot over the course of 6 months, Dillon Butcher's 2022 edit is mind meltingly good. Turn those speakers up, hit 4K, and enjoy 3.5 minutes of Dillon doing what he does best.NOBL Wheels








Created in collaboration with our friends at Forbidden Bike Company and Onza Tires.

Video, photos, and edit: Max McCulloch
First AC: Liam Morgan
Additional shots: Calvin Huth
Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, Chris Arruda
Song: Jadu Heart - I'm a Kid
Wheels: NOBL TR38 and TR37

#NOBLwheels

Posted In:
Videos Dillon Butcher


5 Comments

  • 5 0
 McCulloch, your work lately has been beyond top shelf. Loving these #islandvibes
  • 1 0
 It's been an absolute treat watching Dillon progress over the years. Great work capturing it, team. Killer video! Get's us excited to ride... If only the snow would melt...
  • 2 0
 Love it!!!
  • 2 0
 That was dummy sick
  • 1 0
 Dillon makes this geezer want to get out and ride! Great job guys!





