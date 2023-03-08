Video: Dreamy Dirt Jumping with Dillon Butcher in 'Island Flow'

ISLAND FLOW FT. DILLON BUTCHER

Write Your Own Chapter #19 brings the home story of Dillon Butcher, one of the native steeze masters from Vancouver Island. He aimed to build a completely new line but faced some incredible weather challenges which did not stop him to putting together this incredible piece. Dial back and check out how he turns his home spot to something we all dream of riding.



We are pumped to welcome him this year to the ION International family and his first WYOC episode shows clearly the style he brings to the team.