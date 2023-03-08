Video: Dreamy Dirt Jumping with Dillon Butcher in 'Island Flow'

ISLAND FLOW FT. DILLON BUTCHER
Write Your Own Chapter #19 brings the home story of Dillon Butcher, one of the native steeze masters from Vancouver Island. He aimed to build a completely new line but faced some incredible weather challenges which did not stop him to putting together this incredible piece. Dial back and check out how he turns his home spot to something we all dream of riding.
We are pumped to welcome him this year to the ION International family and his first WYOC episode shows clearly the style he brings to the team.
Seek your freedom and Write Your Own Chapter.
Find out more about the WYOC video series here: WYOC Experience Page
2) Seems like a lot of talk about high pivots in general and the Dreadnought specifically is that they're too ground-hugging and don't jump. Dude puts that idea right to bed.
3) Trailside grill=genius.