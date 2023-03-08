Video: Dreamy Dirt Jumping with Dillon Butcher in 'Island Flow'

Mar 8, 2023
by ION Surfing Trails  


ISLAND FLOW FT. DILLON BUTCHER

Write Your Own Chapter #19 brings the home story of Dillon Butcher, one of the native steeze masters from Vancouver Island. He aimed to build a completely new line but faced some incredible weather challenges which did not stop him to putting together this incredible piece. Dial back and check out how he turns his home spot to something we all dream of riding.

We are pumped to welcome him this year to the ION International family and his first WYOC episode shows clearly the style he brings to the team.


Seek your freedom and Write Your Own Chapter.

Find out more about the WYOC video series here: WYOC Experience Page




Posted In:
Videos Ion Dillon Butcher


26 Comments

  • 21 0
 Sure, mtb is very diverse, but this is the most fun kind to ride and watch. Nice work.
  • 12 0
 nice narration with a sweet edit to a great sound bed
  • 8 0
 1) Pleasant vibes on this one. That opening shot with the mid air transition from the summer take off to the winter landing was really cool.

2) Seems like a lot of talk about high pivots in general and the Dreadnought specifically is that they're too ground-hugging and don't jump. Dude puts that idea right to bed.

3) Trailside grill=genius.
  • 6 0
 Well said, well filmed, well built, well ridden!
  • 5 0
 This is a dream its the utter dreamsssssss
  • 4 2
 Ion shoes are the best. Having ridden on 510s from 2003 to 2013 , 100 day bike park seasons i speak from experience. Ion shoes are superior .
  • 2 0
 Hope they are better than their trail knee pads. Pile of mush inside after shipping, twice!
  • 4 0
 will help dig. Live near by “spooks”
  • 1 0
 Send a date and I’ll ferry over
  • 3 0
 From very first seconds I knew that it was made by Calvin Huth. He has unique style and makes great movies. Congrats.
  • 4 1
 Van Isle sucks, it's not worth the trip, the people are mean... and there are COUGARS and BEARS!
  • 3 0
 "native steeze master"....lol
  • 3 0
 Beauty
  • 2 0
 It’s early but video of the year
  • 3 0
 THE BUTCHER
  • 2 0
 Dil portrays the island perfectly here
  • 2 0
 top notch video. simple but awesome
  • 1 0
 Calvin is consistently making some of the best videos in the bike world. A big inspiration for me. Hell yeah Calvin!
  • 2 0
 islnd flw
