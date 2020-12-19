Video: Dillon Butcher is Both Fast & Stylish

Infrared Photo of Dillon... being steezy as always.

A Riders Rider

When you watch Dillon ride in person he immediately becomes one of your favorite riders.While working full time Dillon still finds time to help maintain the Stevie Smith bike park, build his own trails and stunt's and ride almost every day. On top of that he is one of the nicest most humble riders I know. A genuine human... On top of all that, he absolutely rips!It was a treat for me, Calvin Huth, to film this piece with Dill. A true rider's rider.