Video: Dillon Butcher is Both Fast & Stylish

Dec 19, 2020
Calvin Huth  


When you watch Dillon ride in person he immediately becomes one of your favorite riders.

While working full time Dillon still finds time to help maintain the Stevie Smith bike park, build his own trails and stunt's and ride almost every day. On top of that he is one of the nicest most humble riders I know. A genuine human... On top of all that, he absolutely rips!

It was a treat for me, Calvin Huth, to film this piece with Dill. A true rider's rider.


Noir - Dillon Butcher A Riders Rider
Infrared Photo of Dillon... being steezy as always.

Noir - Dillon Butcher A Riders Rider
Noir - Dillon Butcher A Riders Rider
A Riders Rider

Noir - Dillon Butcher A Riders Rider

Thumbnail - Noir


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hé s so good !

Is that Vancouver island ? Cause I’m moving and that place looks so good where s he at there

Also good bikes selection : - 5010 / P3 / session 88
  • 1 1
 Anything Calvin Huth does is amazing. The riding is also incredible. It’s all so good. Great work.

