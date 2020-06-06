Video: Dirt Jump Session & Trail Bike Laps with Cam McCaul

A 2-bike day. Let's straddle the spectrum and ride two bikes in one day. 29'ers on the trail, 26's at the jumps. What trail? "Lone Wolf" in Bend Oregon. What jumps? "The Lair" ... also in Bend Oregon. Who should I ride with!?!? Well, Drew Barber of course. Drew is my friend who is just as good at riding bikes as he is building trails for them and working on them. We pack it all into 1 afternoon and successfully accomplish the best riding day ever... Until the next riding day. Which might also be the next video..... so you might as well subscribe right? Right.Thank you for watching my friends.Ok bye,-Cam