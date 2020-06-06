Video: Dirt Jump Session & Trail Bike Laps with Cam McCaul

Jun 6, 2020
by Cam McCaul  

A 2-bike day. Let's straddle the spectrum and ride two bikes in one day. 29'ers on the trail, 26's at the jumps. What trail? "Lone Wolf" in Bend Oregon. What jumps? "The Lair" ... also in Bend Oregon. Who should I ride with!?!? Well, Drew Barber of course. Drew is my friend who is just as good at riding bikes as he is building trails for them and working on them. We pack it all into 1 afternoon and successfully accomplish the best riding day ever... Until the next riding day. Which might also be the next video..... so you might as well subscribe right? Right.

Thank you for watching my friends.

Ok bye,

-Cam

fun

3-whippin


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cam Mccaul Vlogs


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
129495 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
94072 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69457 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
56604 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
48617 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
37100 views
The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike
36159 views
Ohlins Launches Updated DH38 m.1
27693 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006953
Mobile Version of Website