Video: Dirt Jump Tricks Mania in France

Every year, between autumn and Christmas, we meet with the directors of the Lucky Boy - Born to Ride team to share a big session. We all live far away from each other, yet we still come to see each other to share moments like this. I love these improvised shooting days where everyone comes in chill mode to have fun. Unpretentious editing but a level of sick for guys who ride once a month... when the weather is nice!I was responsible for all the video part and my friend Tanguy Cassier took the photos. All this in a joking atmosphere! A session as I like, no pressure, just fun. Filming was the pretext to see each other. We are all scattered in the 4 corners of France so I do not miss an opportunity to share a session with my friends from the team "Lucky Boy - Born to Ride".His guys really impress me because you have to realize that they almost never laugh. They ride their bike about once a month if conditions are good. I still hallucinate so much when I'm with them. And the most extraordinary thing about all this is that they get out of the new tricks every time we meet. Nicolas Chauffier, Jeremy Ferey and Grégoire Clément are really on another planet!