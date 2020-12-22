Video: Dirt Jumping a Dentist Bike with Christian Peper

Words & Film: Austin Douglass
Rider: Christian Peper
It’s not every day you see someone pushing a trail bike through steep dirt jumps or cement skateparks, much less a carbon "dentist" Yeti SB140. So sit back and enjoy just that.
Videography: Austin Douglas, Tory Powers, Ross Stoner, Troy Fairbanks, Tomas Morgan
Edit: Austin Douglas, Christian Peper
Christian just found out his family has been selected to adopt another child. He is giving away a Yeti with full ENVE/Chris King build as part of an adoption fundraiser to offset the agency and legal expenses. Click here
to learn more about his story, to see the bike, and to possibly donate.
Bonus points for being one of the nicest guys on the planet, too!
#sweetjumps
