Video: Dirt Jumping a Dentist Bike with Christian Peper

Dec 22, 2020
by Austin Nicklas  

Words & Film: Austin Douglass
Rider: Christian Peper

It’s not every day you see someone pushing a trail bike through steep dirt jumps or cement skateparks, much less a carbon "dentist" Yeti SB140. So sit back and enjoy just that.


Videography: Austin Douglas, Tory Powers, Ross Stoner, Troy Fairbanks, Tomas Morgan
Edit: Austin Douglas, Christian Peper


Christian just found out his family has been selected to adopt another child. He is giving away a Yeti with full ENVE/Chris King build as part of an adoption fundraiser to offset the agency and legal expenses. Click here to learn more about his story, to see the bike, and to possibly donate.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Yeti


19 Comments

  • 4 0
 I don't think anyone ever said this couldn't be done, more (if you've seen someone like me ride skate park) *shouldn't* be done. Good riders like this tear it up on anything and everything.
  • 2 0
 Having ridden with him for 10+ years, Christian is hands down one of the best riders I've ever seen. More bike control than most, and better style than all but a few.
Bonus points for being one of the nicest guys on the planet, too!
  • 5 0
 My Dentist isn’t that cool.
#sweetjumps
  • 3 1
 This dude is the real deal! he is an awesome shredder and a really awesome teacher as well!! such an awesome bike as well! you should see it in person Smile
  • 2 0
 Sick video, been waiting for this to drop for a while! Stoked to be one of Christians good friends and stoked he is going to be able to adopt another kid.
  • 3 0
 One of my favorite riders, pushing folks to jump their trail bikes on proper lips!
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike commenters only care about one thing and it’s actually kinda gross: “how much does this cost?”
  • 3 0
 Skatepark manual at 41 seconds was sick!
  • 2 0
 Such a nice guy...such a rad edit! Super stoked for Christian and his cute family!!
  • 2 0
 That video was spicy
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah dude, one of the best edits I’ve seen in a while!
  • 1 0
 Carbon and cement doesn’t seem like the best idea
  • 1 0
 Cause it’s harder than granite?
  • 2 0
 Carbon and cement is fine. It's when you add water and rocks to the cement, that's when it'll do some damage to a bike frame.
  • 1 0
 Custom painted bikes add +10% skilzzzz
  • 2 0
 Holy molar!
  • 1 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Christian is sick!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



