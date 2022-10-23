Video: Dirt Merchant Laps with Iago Garay, Amy Ertel, Lewis Buchanan & More

Oct 23, 2022
by Polygon Bikes  


Polygon and DHaRCO
Dirt Merchant
Words: Polygon Bikes | Video: Graeme Meiklejohn | Photos: Kike Abelleira

Whistler local, Amy Ertel took our Polygon Factory Racing Team along with DHaRCO athletes Iago Garay and Lewis Buchanan down one of Whistler's best jump trails, Dirt Merchant.


bigquotesThere's nothing better than greasing a step up landing. It's such a bizzare feeling. Epic session with the DHaRCO Clothing Crew in the rain hitting the only track in WhistlerDan Wolfe


The rain didn't stop anyone or dampen spirits. Polygon and DHaRCO Crew rode a nice flow, jump track instead of the usual technical trails that are practised throughout the EWS series.

The day was about riding train laps
Brady Stone with style on the flow



bigquotesHad a blast riding Dirt Merchant with the DHaRCO CrewIago Garay







Take a look at how much fun everyone was having



Taking a break from the relentless rain.


Video: Graeme Meiklejohn
Photos: Kike Abelleira

polygonbikes.com
DHaRCO Clothing

Riders
Dan Wolfe
Matt Stuttard
Brady Stone
Amy Ertel
Iago Garay
Lewis Buchanan

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Trails in Article
Dirt Merchant Pro-Line

