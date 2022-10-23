Video: Dirt Merchant Laps with Iago Garay, Amy Ertel, Lewis Buchanan & More

Whistler local, Amy Ertel took our Polygon Factory Racing Team along with DHaRCO athletes Iago Garay and Lewis Buchanan down one of Whistler's best jump trails, Dirt Merchant.
|There's nothing better than greasing a step up landing. It's such a bizzare feeling. Epic session with the DHaRCO Clothing Crew in the rain hitting the only track in Whistler—Dan Wolfe
The rain didn't stop anyone or dampen spirits. Polygon and DHaRCO Crew rode a nice flow, jump track instead of the usual technical trails that are practised throughout the EWS series.
The day was about riding train laps
Brady Stone with style on the flow
|Had a blast riding Dirt Merchant with the DHaRCO Crew—Iago Garay
Take a look at how much fun everyone was having
Video: Graeme Meiklejohn
Photos: Kike Abelleirapolygonbikes.comDHaRCO Clothing
RidersDan WolfeMatt StuttardBrady StoneAmy ErtelIago Garay Lewis Buchanan
