Video: Dirt Merchant Laps with Iago Garay, Amy Ertel, Lewis Buchanan & More

There's nothing better than greasing a step up landing. It's such a bizzare feeling. Epic session with the DHaRCO Clothing Crew in the rain hitting the only track in Whistler — Dan Wolfe

The day was about riding train laps

Brady Stone with style on the flow

Had a blast riding Dirt Merchant with the DHaRCO Crew — Iago Garay

Taking a break from the relentless rain.

Whistler local, Amy Ertel took our Polygon Factory Racing Team along with DHaRCO athletes Iago Garay and Lewis Buchanan down one of Whistler's best jump trails, Dirt Merchant.The rain didn't stop anyone or dampen spirits. Polygon and DHaRCO Crew rode a nice flow, jump track instead of the usual technical trails that are practised throughout the EWS series.Take a look at how much fun everyone was havingVideo: Graeme Meiklejohn Photos: Kike Abelleira Riders