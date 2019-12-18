Video: Dirt Merchant Dreaming with DJ Brandt

Dec 18, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Is it too early to be Dirt Merchant dreaming? DJ reminds us of sunnier times on-board his Furious in Whistler, Canada.

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Perfect trail conditions.
  • 1 0
 Dope edit with a good soundtrack.
  • 1 0
 Hells ye!!!

