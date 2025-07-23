Powered by Outside

Video: Kurt Sorge & Reg Mullett Tackle BC's Untamed Alpine Freeriding in 'Dirt Surfin: Chapter 3'

Jul 23, 2025
by Kurtis Sorge  
Words: Kurt Sorge

bigquotesIt all started last June when my van got broken into and my trusty EVOC 30L Explorer bag got stolen. This backpack, which had a hardy 12 years of service, was the only offering I could find that allowed appropriate neck placement when fully packed for steep scree lines. I searched high and low for a replacement, only to find out that the Evoc Explorer was on backorder across all of North America. With the alpine season just weeks away, I had to get creative. Fast.

I had the odd social media exchange with Kurt in the past, and knowing he was a sponsored EVOC athlete, I reached out to see if maybe he had a line on where I could get a new explorer pack, or a contact that could potentially help me out. Kurt was super helpful, even offered up shipping me one of his own, and I was quickly sorted with a replacement Explorer Pro. From there, we started messaging about some “big mountain” alpine zones that we both have ripped in the past. I offered up to tour him in a new zone a few friends and I had discovered the season previous. Surprisingly, he was stoked to line up an adventure. Within weeks, we had a multi-day base camp-style trip ironed out, and I was amped to share some of my dream lines with such a savvy and skilled big mountain rider.

That first trip was something else. The zone delivered, many big mountain lines went down, and the whole trip just had this organic, fun vibe. I couldn’t believe that a seasoned “old fogey” like myself was out there sending it with a decorated Rampage pro with such freeride flair. I quickly learned how grounded and in it for all the right reasons Sorge truly was. The days felt no different than trips with my main riding buddies, and Kurt was as keen to put in the effort and slog for days to get the goods. We ended up going on several trips, and Andrew Young joined us to document the good times on a couple. I hope you enjoy following along and maybe even find a little inspiration to go deeper or further this summer!Reg Mullett

Photo Peter Young
Reg and Kurt dropping in

bigquotesI have done many backcountry riding trips throughout my career, and most of them have been supported in one way or another. Whether it would be a full production crew so the athletes can focus mainly on the riding, or planning my own smaller productions, but you still have the amenities of a vehicle. I had started dabbling in a few self-supported adventures over the last handful of years, where you leave the vehicle behind and carry everything on your back and bike for what you’re going to need for the following days. The feeling of carrying everything on you to not only survive but also document the trip is quite unique, and I had the urge and goal to get back into the remote mountains of BC. This involves lightweight camp gear, meal planning, route finding and assembling the right team.Kurt Sorge

Photo Andrew Young
Fully loaded

bigquotesWith all of this in mind, I had some ideas of who I’d start to reach out to. The first person I thought about contacting was a guy by the name of “Reg Mullett”. I had yet to have met or talked to Reg besides the odd message online, but the legend of Reg Mullett had piqued my interest more than once. I had been following his bike adventures, and I knew that I would have to link up with him one day. We made contact, and to my excitement, he agreed to jump on a call to discuss the possibility of linking up for a mountain biking adventure. We settled on a location he knew well and, with no time to waste, set out the following week. Reg had plans with a local filmmaker, Andrew Young, to shoot some alpine riding, which was a great addition to the team. My fiancé Chiara, who doesn’t shy away from adventure herself, plus being a backcountry guide and who has accompanied me on other film projects I have produced to not only help out but she has also ran safety, ridden in, cooked, built, taken photos, filmed and just keeping the ship afloat was down to come along.Kurt Sorge

Photo Andrew Young
Reg making it look casual

bigquotesAs we left the vehicles, loaded up for the next few days, it was obvious we’d be moving at a swift pace. Not to be unexpected from a backcountry enthusiast like Reg, and just what I was craving, but hoping I would be able to keep up after coming off a broken heel earlier in the year. The crew crushed it and for 3 days we dropped some of the best lines of our lives, ate food like astronauts out of bags and had an amazing backcountry experience. I was really inspired by Reg’s eye for lines, experience in the backcountry and motivation to get after it no matter how big the line or mission.Kurt Sorge

Photo Andrew Young
Can't beat the views

bigquotesWe had such a good time, the plan for our next trip was already in the works. Unfortunately, Chiara wouldn’t be able to join us on the next adventure, but we were joined by Andrew's brother Peter to help with shooting, Rueben Krabbe on photos, and Matt Cotê to tell the story. Matt and Rueben had been working on a magazine article about Reg, and they were all a great addition to the team. This next zone happened to be in the area where I did my first self-supported trip years ago, but just next to where we were, and I always wanted to go back to check out what we could only see from afar.Kurt Sorge

Photo Andrew Young
Home for the next few days on an alpine lake

bigquotesThe hike in again was no gimme, but the zone was amazing. The lines were epic, the scree was perfect, and we rode our hearts out for the first couple days. We had our eyes on some lines that looked to have perfect dirt and featured chutes, but were far from easy access. Of course, Reg was fired up to make it happen, and after scrambling boulders for hours and inching our way across a very exposed bench over a massive cliff where we had to leapfrog our gear and bikes to each other, we finally reached the ridge top to our objectives. The line I scoped had lots of exposure with mandatory turns and drops in it. Things get serious when you’re in remote areas, a long way from any medical help, and you really have to weigh the risks. The line and scree were too good to pass up, and I had to go for it. Reg had another sick chute lined up, but he wanted to take it off the peak of the mountain, where I needed to go at that moment, from where we were in the saddle before I decided against dropping the line. We both ended up bagging our lines and finishing the trip on a huge high. There’s so much that goes into these trips and documenting them. I want to thank our crew so much for creating the right environment for all of us to push one another and make memories that will last a lifetime!Kurt Sorge

Photo Rueben Krabbe
Day packs are much nicer.

Photo Rueben Krabbe
So many epic lines to ride.

Photo Rueben Krabbe
10/10 scree quality.

Photo Peter Young
Reg carving it up.

Photo Peter Young
Andrew getting ready to put the camera away and get some scree.

Photo Peter Young
Hardtail pride from Andrew back down to camp in location 2.

Photo Andrew Young
Another epic camp spot.

Photo Peter Young
Natty lil rock jump above camp.

Photo Rueben Krabbe
Reg with a spicy line above camp.

Photo Rueben Krabbe
Where to next..? Endless possibilities.

Photo Rueben Krabbe
Big effort with a big pay off.

Photos by: Reuben Krabbe, Andrew Young, Peter Young
Video and edit by: Andrew Young
Additional video by: Peter Young, Chiara Durfeld
Riders: Reg Mullett, Kurt Sorge
Songs: Mashmakhan - As the Years Go By
Savage Blade - Stallions of the Highway

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kurt Sorge Reg Mullett


Author Info:
kurt-rider avatar

Member since Feb 22, 2000
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174207 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47503 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45532 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36103 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36006 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33161 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28504 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27704 views

54 Comments
  • 320
 That was the best thing I've seen all year. Reg, you've gone from local legend who pioneered the Moose Mountain Bike Trail Society and inspired countless riders in the Calgary area, to inspiring shredders all over the world. I couldn't be more stoked for you. Now I must go ride my bike. See you on the trails!
  • 80
 Thanks buddy and I'm stoked its making you want to go shred. Same sentiment here! Going back into one of these zones tmw.
  • 50
 So glad you liked it!
  • 90
 Reg is a legend. Stoked on this!
  • 20
 Yea buddy! Thanks for the kudos!
  • 20
 Thanks dude!
  • 40
 Since @moolay and @andrewyoung are in the comments, I'm curious what y'all think about how much traffic areas like this could handle.

Obviously this is a very inaccessible area and you'll never see the hordes schlepping their bikes up so high. But would you be concerned if, say 10 people were slashing down those scree field each month? Each week? How can the mountain bike community participate in experiences like this while also being good stewards of these remote, back country gems.
  • 70
 Thats a complex question and one with varying opinions. I have been returning to the same locales year after year and some see near the level of traffic you mentioned. Yet, they mostly reset each winter, even a storm in the summer can have the same effect. We always try our best to leave no trace but any activity(hiking even) will have some level of impact. However, its my experience that the aesthetics are impacted more than the ecology. Def more to the story here but I wanted to share what I have noticed on these style slopes. Also, just be a good person, especially, to any other user groups.
  • 30
 @moolay: thanks for the response. Much appreciated.
  • 30
 I remember meeting Reg in Kamloops back in 2012 (if memory serves) during an Easter weekend bike trip where multiple groups converged in Savona to camp and ride. Coming from North Van, we were surprised to see guys from Calgary there. There were probably 6 or 7 trucks running shuttles and everyone just mingled and hopped into whatever truck had room. Anyway, the level of stoke Reg brings with him everywhere he goes is infectious, I'll never forget some of those laps. If you ever get the chance to meet him or ride with him take it, it'll become a highlight. Reg, Andrew, thanks for sharing!
  • 10
 I couldn't agree more! Thanks for sharing!
  • 40
 Hell yeah guys! That's the good stuff right there. 11/10 world-class screetouring.
  • 30
 It sure is and you would know! I think my first trip into one of these areas was with you and Kyle! We spent most of the days hiding from lightening but we def got some sends out of it. Good times!
  • 10
 Cheers!
  • 40
 Incredibly rad. This is the kind of bikepacking I can get behind
  • 20
 DHbike bikepacking for the win.
  • 10
 Cheers!!
  • 20
 We saw some wild scree lines in the backcountry last summer. Seeing some of these lines in person is mental!!!
  • 10
 Nice work on going deep!
  • 11
 Hell yeah
  • 30
 Wow! What a mission, and sick sick riding! Amazing video 👏.
  • 10
 Thaks Nate!
  • 10
 Thanks man!!
  • 30
 Yeah dudes thats a good one!
  • 10
 Sends for all the OG's. Cheers buddy!
  • 10
 Thanks man!!
  • 30
 Reg is a legend! Epic ride!
  • 10
 Thanks Clamps! Soo fun.
  • 10
 Cheers!!
  • 20
 @moolay - love it! Nothing like seeing someone local rip it up while I'm stuck on the couch trying to keep the stoke alive.
  • 20
 Where the Trail Ends makes every Sorge edit a must watch….
  • 20
 Cheers!!
  • 10
 Well done lads! Reg - you're a legend - and I'm stoked to see you getting after it in only the way you can Smile YEWWW!
  • 20
 Thanks Jeff! Hope to share some trail again soon! It's been too long.
  • 20
 Cheers!!
  • 20
 Now that’s REAL mountain biking! Nice one boys
  • 10
 Freeride at its finest. Congrats! Awesome video, I enjoyed every second of it!
  • 20
 Awesome, glad you enjoyed, thanks!
  • 20
 Tire inserts? Smile
  • 30
 Back pack full of tubes and a couple spare tires I'm guessing 😂.
  • 10
 @nateb: hahaha
  • 10
 Two legends in their own rights!
  • 10
 Nice one @moolay ! The shelf was sick!
  • 10
 Nice. Reminds of the good old days of Bike Mag stories.
  • 10
 My man Reg! Sweet video! Looked like a sweet adventure!
  • 10
 TOP NOTCH Hike a biking! Take that complainers! Amazing looking scree
  • 10
 That scene at 8:00 is insane. Awesome riding dudes.
  • 10
 Cheers!!
  • 10
 Great vid and great riding Reg!!
  • 10
 Respect work and skill; dislike too much damage to wilderness.
  • 10
 So rad! Hell yea Reg!
  • 10
 Thanks dude!
  • 10
 Cheers dude!!!
  • 10
 Nice reg!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017665
Mobile Version of Website