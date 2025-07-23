Video: Kurt Sorge & Reg Mullett Tackle BC's Untamed Alpine Freeriding in 'Dirt Surfin: Chapter 3'

It all started last June when my van got broken into and my trusty EVOC 30L Explorer bag got stolen. This backpack, which had a hardy 12 years of service, was the only offering I could find that allowed appropriate neck placement when fully packed for steep scree lines. I searched high and low for a replacement, only to find out that the Evoc Explorer was on backorder across all of North America. With the alpine season just weeks away, I had to get creative. Fast.



I had the odd social media exchange with Kurt in the past, and knowing he was a sponsored EVOC athlete, I reached out to see if maybe he had a line on where I could get a new explorer pack, or a contact that could potentially help me out. Kurt was super helpful, even offered up shipping me one of his own, and I was quickly sorted with a replacement Explorer Pro. From there, we started messaging about some “big mountain” alpine zones that we both have ripped in the past. I offered up to tour him in a new zone a few friends and I had discovered the season previous. Surprisingly, he was stoked to line up an adventure. Within weeks, we had a multi-day base camp-style trip ironed out, and I was amped to share some of my dream lines with such a savvy and skilled big mountain rider.



That first trip was something else. The zone delivered, many big mountain lines went down, and the whole trip just had this organic, fun vibe. I couldn’t believe that a seasoned “old fogey” like myself was out there sending it with a decorated Rampage pro with such freeride flair. I quickly learned how grounded and in it for all the right reasons Sorge truly was. The days felt no different than trips with my main riding buddies, and Kurt was as keen to put in the effort and slog for days to get the goods. We ended up going on several trips, and Andrew Young joined us to document the good times on a couple. I hope you enjoy following along and maybe even find a little inspiration to go deeper or further this summer! — Reg Mullett