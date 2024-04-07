Video: Dirt Surfing from Mountain Tops Down to the Ocean in Northern Chile

Apr 7, 2024
by Oscar Härnström  

I had the opportunity to visit this amazing place called Antofagasta in north of Chile. First sight while driving from the airport was those gigantic steep mountains made of brown dirt diving into the ocean. Sit back and enjoy some amazing drone shoots from Gustavo Remor. Thanks to Bastian and the Rocapark crew for the hospitality and for showing us around. I can’t wait to go back and explore more!

Drone Pilot: Gustavo Remor
Camera: Insta360 - GO3
Photo: Cabot Media
Music: Småland | Song: Döden & De små landen

 Looking at those tracks, it's amazing and humbling to me how many have ridden that line. There are so many really talented riders in the World.







