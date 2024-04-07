Video: Dirt Surfing from Mountain Tops Down to the Ocean in Northern Chile

Drone Pilot: Gustavo Remor

Camera: Insta360 - GO3

Photo: Cabot Media

Music: Småland | Song: Döden & De små landen

I had the opportunity to visit this amazing place called Antofagasta in north of Chile. First sight while driving from the airport was those gigantic steep mountains made of brown dirt diving into the ocean. Sit back and enjoy some amazing drone shoots from Gustavo Remor. Thanks to Bastian and the Rocapark crew for the hospitality and for showing us around. I can’t wait to go back and explore more!