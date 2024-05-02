Watch
Video: Dirt Surfing in California with Remy Metailler & Drew Palmer Leger
May 2, 2024
by
Rémy Métailler
49 Comments
The dirt does not get much better than this! Come on board for some of the best riding conditions I have ever experienced.
Shoutout to the trail builders for the awesome work.
Follow
@drewpalmerleger
and
@remymetailler
Posted In:
Videos
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
remymetailler
Member since Feb 25, 2009
190 articles
49 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
41
13
jacobmx360
(2 days ago)
This video is about as good for our local trails as strava. Thanks.
[Reply]
25
8
Swangarten
(2 days ago)
This why there is a gentlemen's agreement amongst the brands in N California that there is no filming or photos on the Campus trails. Access is contentious at best and videos/strava don't help us
[Reply]
9
0
xciscool
(2 days ago)
everyone knows where they are already because of Strava and smaller YouTubers putting the trail locations for views. His video still brings more attention to them I guess but they are already some of the most popular trails in the area.
[Reply]
21
3
Chondog94
FL
(2 days ago)
To be fair he didn’t film entrances and campus is a maze. Could’ve left out the exits for sure, and probably should’ve just enjoyed it without monetizing the experience
[Reply]
22
16
bicyclelifestyle
(2 days ago)
Personally profiting off an illegal trail system and didn't give back once, did not see a single shovel moving dirt. It's bad form, Remy.
[Reply]
22
22
remymetailler
(2 days ago)
@bicyclelifestyle
: Actually I do build trails and features. You won't see me documenting it for liability reasons. Also I was going to ride Demo forrest but we only had pour E-Bikes, and these trails like many are forbidden to E-bikes. Perhaps that video will make things move to get more and better legal trails, for all bikes.
[Reply]
22
23
remymetailler
(2 days ago)
@xciscool
: These trails are known world wide. There are no secret whatsoever.
[Reply]
17
8
Slavid666
(1 days ago)
are you kidding me, there are a zillion vids on yt. Nothing about this system is "sacred" Its legit one of the most well known systems in California. Campus was well known 20 years ago before strava when there was a fraction of what is built know. Cool your jets...
[Reply]
13
10
Dtower92
(1 days ago)
@remymetailler
: So you won't document your own trails for liability reasons but you'll document everyone else's trails without a care in the world? Got it.
[Reply]
5
12
jacobmx360
(1 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Keep Santa Cruz local. Stay in Rosa dry guy.@Slavid666:
[Reply]
3
4
camelvendor
(1 days ago)
There's already not enough room for people to park there on the weekend, don't think this video is going to make it any worse.
[Reply]
3
2
Matzadd
(1 days ago)
@Dtower92
: Yo reading challenged.......He said he does not document his local trail building for liability reasons....now get back to playing your banjo......
[Reply]
8
6
Matzadd
(1 days ago)
Norcal redneck localism at its best...yeeeehaaaaaa MOFO's......go play that banjo and chill......
[Reply]
8
1
ischiller
(1 days ago)
@Matzadd
: Central California localism to be precise.
[Reply]
4
2
ischiller
(1 days ago)
@remymetailler
: Once the local trail association gets ahold of the trails they dumb them all down to blues and greens. No one locally wants the Santa Cruz Trail builders to touch anything that is good.
[Reply]
16
3
nate35
(1 days ago)
@Slavid666
:
It’s not about keeping the trails secret, it’s about keeping them sustainable. We don’t have a local mtb organization that can legally maintain the trails cause everything is built on illegal land. That’s what makes SC different than most other places. We have a solid crew of builders here that build as much as they can when conditions allow. Most of those builders are over the age of 55. They work hard to keep things shreddin’ for everyone but the rest of us need to do our part as well. I put in over 100 hrs a year of maintenance myself and if everyone did the same just imagine what we could have here. I would just like to ask everyone who loves SC as much as i do, and everyone that spends time riding here to just do as little as one solid day of maintenance on what ever trail they want. If you bring a shovel you’ll be rewarded by knowing you did the right thing and locals will probably show you some of the new secrets.
What we don’t need is people showing up with there ebikes and cameras spinning 10 laps posting to the world then off to the next spot. Santa Cruz has ALWAYS been about respect. Just think about it and make the right decisions. Going on bike trips and posting all the spots on social media while only taking and giving nothing back has never been a very good plan.
[Reply]
1
2
hes-resting-in-some-shady-area
(1 days ago)
@bicyclelifestyle
: dog be real - no shovels move dirt on the backside of UC - its all just people skidding down a "sick chute brah"
[Reply]
1
0
Chondog94
FL
(1 days ago)
@ischiller
: Haha NorCal is californias best kept secret, shhhhh
[Reply]
1
0
ischiller
(1 days ago)
@Chondog94
: Fair. Way Northern California hillbillies.Trails near Weed, Ca.
[Reply]
4
0
hes-resting-in-some-shady-area
(1 days ago)
@remymetailler
: pointing out the obvious "those trails are forbidden to e-bikes, but these trails are forbidden to all bikes"
[Reply]
3
1
eckljkr
(1 days ago)
@Slavid666
: It's so funny to me to hear someone say "I rode Mailboxes" on the internet and have like 40 people freak out in the responses. You think it's not on the rangers' radar? LOL. Last time I was there, I had it to myself anyway.
[Reply]
4
2
NERyder
FL
(1 days ago)
@Dtower92
: Perhaps you should read more carefully before getting triggered. Remy said he won't document him building trails or trail features, just like he didn't film anyone building these trails and trail features. If you going to get upset with someone, get upset for what they actually said, not what you imagined they said.
[Reply]
2
2
Slavid666
(1 days ago)
@jacobmx360
: haha okay that is the dumbest comment ive heard in a while. Good luck with that homegirl.
[Reply]
4
3
Slavid666
(1 days ago)
@nate35
: There are food vendors that hang out in the parking lot on the weekends... People just have to accept the fact that because of the internet and stava its all open season. 90% of the riders there on any given saturday or sunday are dudes on ebikes filming for the gram or yt and their 5 followers... No need to get the on the soapbox for me. There are plenty of us that have been and will continue to dig on our local trails. Trail building has been and will always be a thankless endeavor. Asking people that have no idea how to sculpt trail to just grab a shovel and put in time is going to leave more trails worse off than they were to begin with.
[Reply]
3
2
Glory831Guy
(23 hours ago)
@Slavid666
: It's hilarious that they're bitching about more people knowing about illegal trails. Like they're so stupid they don't realize the only reason they're not getting ticketed and harassed for riding these areas is because too many people do it all the time and the authoritays are overwhelmed. Guaranteed the one time it's just you and a ranger, you're getting a ticket. If it's you, a ranger, and 20 other people, he can go right ahead and f*ck off.
[Reply]
1
0
ischiller
(11 hours ago)
@Glory831Guy
: A friend of mine was ticketed in campus. It happens.
[Reply]
2
2
makakio
(10 hours ago)
@nate35
: Amen. Looking at you, SAN JOSE/MILPITAS/FREMONT/CUPERTINO!
[Reply]
1
1
Glory831Guy
(8 hours ago)
@ischiller
: Yup, and it actually happens way less frequently because so many people ride those trails all the time and basically makes the riding ban unenforceable. I don't even ride there once the trails dry out, and fewer people are riding. Wilder Ranch only at that point.
[Reply]
2
1
dblake
(3 hours ago)
@nate35
: When you build something that’s readily available to the public you can’t say shit about who uses it and how they use it. Grow up.
[Reply]
24
3
NomadNinja
(1 days ago)
@eckljkr
Agreed, 100% only teenagers and Uncle Rico's of the world hold on to the locals only mentality. I live and ride here daily and the rangers already know you're back there. IF anyone is really concerned about losing access, stop riding down 9 with your speakers blasting in a pack and hogging the roads on weekends.
[Reply]
3
4
fastandloose
(1 days ago)
booooo
[Reply]
24
6
eckljkr
(2 days ago)
The trail gatekeeping in Santa Cruz has reached absurd levels. Downvote me all you want, but people need to stop freaking tf out when someone names/shows well-known trails.
[Reply]
9
2
dump
(2 days ago)
You want to keep them secret, but then talk about and name them? Guess the gentleman's agreement isn't so universal. When I visited, it was very far from secret. Parking was full of Sprinter vans.
[Reply]
9
1
covedoobies69
(2 days ago)
wow best riding conditions ever!? was just thinking how our trails are so blown into the second layer of the earths crust that they will never get good again.
[Reply]
6
1
airsoftesneeto
FL
(1 days ago)
slayin it Remy. Rad seeing you rip the trails i ride all the time. Nice work!
[Reply]
7
3
g-bum
(1 days ago)
Can we agree that the "secret" ain't a secret anymore. The lot could use a taco truck.....Just sayin.
[Reply]
2
3
camelvendor
(1 days ago)
don't worry, there are already e-bikers roasting pigs in the lot in peak summer
[Reply]
1
0
kkirn
(9 hours ago)
I vote for porta-johns before taco trucks. Maybe things have changed since I bailed out of SC a couple of years ago but the amount of human waste around the trail network was atrocious after the Covid boom.
[Reply]
4
1
dylangreen91
(1 days ago)
For all of you compaining about Remy riding and filming on these trails...did you dig or maintain them?
Thats what I thought
[Reply]
4
1
jsytnick
(1 days ago)
The same Americans spewing shit are the same that eat up all the S2S footage and plan road trips around it. One vid from Cali and you all lose your minds? Get real.
[Reply]
5
3
Snowytrail
(1 days ago)
Is there a shuttle service available for these trails? Maybe pickup in the State Park and drop at the top, thinking Sundays at 11. /s
[Reply]
2
0
Fgonzales11b
(1 days ago)
@remymetailler
Love this video! You make me look like a tortoise on my local trails! Great content, keep doing you!
-Ex Santa Cruz local
[Reply]
6
2
Tumal1
(2 days ago)
love it.
[Reply]
4
2
shagolagal
(1 days ago)
Guaranteed meltdown in the comments any time NorCal makes it to the front page!
[Reply]
3
0
Jmr358
(1 days ago)
All the trails have sticks in front of them so they are hidden.lol
[Reply]
7
8
Aneijodefamilia
(2 days ago)
CALIFORNIAN'S! MALL COPS OF SOCIETY...
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
7
14
RohitSengupta
FL
(2 days ago)
I was hoping that Remy would make a video in Santa Cruz. Some of the trails in UCSC are bullsh*t steep and scary. Cool to see what lines he took!
[Reply]
5
17
nate35
(2 days ago)
Have some shame and please take down this video. You tubers have done nothing but damage to our trail network. You make a living off posting videos, and we locals get to spend our free time cleaning up the mess
[Reply]
8
0
spottba
FL
(1 days ago)
You really think his video is going to raise the amount of valley you see in the parking lots? The damage is done, it's been done for atleast 5 years. Atleast we get to see the trails ripped by someone who is good for once.
[Reply]
