The first 2 days at IXS Dirtmasters Festival was crazy fun, packed with MTB riding, signing sessions, and freeride adventures!!! This festival is always next level with some amazing events, fans and festivities!! But just wait until you get to check out Day 3...Day 3 of IXS Dirt Masters festival in Winterberg was one of the craziest things I've ever experienced in the MTB world!! The crowd was insane and the whip off contest was out of control!!!