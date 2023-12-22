Video: Discovering a Passion for Trail Building at a Young Age

Dec 22, 2023
by I Am Specialized  


At 7 years old, Max Fish already knew what he wanted to be when he grows up - a mountain bike trail builder.

Such a career aspiration for youngsters like Max, with dreams and ambition the size of Lake Tahoe, is not ubiquitous.

As a sport and an industry, we've done an incredible job at sponsoring the best athletes in the world, pushing the limits of what is conceivable in human nature.

Others turn into world class mountain bike photographers and film makers. Then there are those craftsmen and women who turn their passion for design and engineering into some of the most innovative products the world has ever seen.

What we haven't done extremely well, is shine a spotlight on the artists who are responsible for working with Mother Nature in creating the infrastructure and playground where all of the aforementioned come to life - mountain bike trail builders. The keepers of the soul of mountain biking, and those responsible for our stoke.

If we, as mountain bikers, brands, and communities all pull together collectively to recognise, celebrate and support these unsung heroes of mountain biking, the future for young shapers like Max will be shimmering.

Learn more about the work of TAMBA (Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association) and how to get involved here.

Learn more about Soil Searching – here.

7 Comments
  • 2 0
 Farmers have a dozen kids to help plow the fields, I'm going to produce my very own team of personal trail building minions.
  • 2 0
 I admire his foresight, At 7 I think I wanted to be a dinosaur when I grew up
  • 3 0
 At 45, I still want to be a dinosaur when I grow up!
  • 1 0
 Start em young and they will grow to be someone great!
  • 1 0
 He doesn't need a shovel with hands that big.
  • 1 0
 Please don't let him flop.
  • 1 0
 Amazing. A+ in parenting 101







