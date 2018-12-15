VIDEOS

Video: Discovering 'A World Entirely Devoted to MTB' in Whistler

Dec 15, 2018
by Jean-Pascal Poirier  
Valentin Debaque et Robin Séné - Whistler

by JPPoirier
Views: 216    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Here is a picture that cost me a good cleaning of the camera...

I like this picture even if Valentin is not centered corretement because the colors marry well together. Moreover Valentin mastered the 34 Whip 34 very well.

I like shooting with Valentin because he trusts me. The sessions with him are cool. He likes to ride and make pictures. He is always happy to share a session. This guy is good. We have not finished hearing about him.

It 39 s easy to be inspired when you shoot riders with style and you 39 re on the most beautiful spot in the world.


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
92014 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
82181 views
Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & More
57687 views
Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
56405 views
Win an ENVE M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
49888 views
Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29
46384 views
A Homemade Hack Puts Pins on the Shoes Instead of the Pedals - Thoughts?
43359 views
9 Bikes from Australia's 2018 Cannonball Festival
40634 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 More enjoyable than all the "shredits"
  • + 2
 lovely location to ride

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022888
Mobile Version of Website