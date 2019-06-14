VIDEOS

Video: Discovering the Mecca of DH Trails on Mount Prevost

Jun 14, 2019
by Tristan Deggan  
Canadian Sky Pilot 2019 [4K]

by tristan-deggan
After moving to Vancouver Island, I had the pleasure of discovering the mecca of downhill trails on Mt Prevost. Being the only trails you can shuttle top to bottom, it harbours most of the downhillers on the island. The trails here are steep and fast, unlike anything I was used to on the North Shore of Vancouver. The local riding community is amazing. I have met so many great people here. On any given Sunday, you may bump into some of Canada’s top downhillers including Mark Wallace, Finn Iles or Magnus Mason. I feel incredibly lucky to have these trails so close to home! This edit was filmed by Tristan Deggan on two of my favourite trails: "Mr. T" & "Putting on the Ritz".


Video produced by: Tristan Deggan
Rider: Thomas Shaw

