INTERVIEWS

Video Interview: Leo Kokkonen, Pole Bicycles' Founder

Aug 29, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Pole's Machine is one of the most radical mountain bikes on the market, with super long and slack geometry, and a frame that's constructed from two pieces of CNC'd 7075 aluminum that are bolted and glued together. There still aren't that many in existence, but production is underway, and that number should increase in the coming months.

We sat down with Leo Kokkonen, the founder of Pole Bicycles, to find out how what inspired the creation of the Machine, how he got started in the bike industry, and what his thoughts are on the geometry of the future.


Pole Bicycles Machine at Sea Otter 2018.
The Pole Machine has 160mm of rear travel, 29" wheels, and a 63.9-degree head angle.


Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
104722 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
85781 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
85152 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
57671 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
52283 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
49040 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
47382 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
45329 views

45 Comments

  • + 1
 So cool to see someone putting their neck on the line and challenging all of the "standards" including seat angles. Once you've tried the dipped saddle on a long climb you'll be sold, but totally agree, bikes look cooler with the nose up, I change mine for uplift days or pedal days.
  • + 3
 Very Nice, novel and looks to be a blast. Might have to try a more obtainable Evolink, non machined bike! Props to them for staying with an Alloy frame!
  • + 5
 When can I order the Bert Kreischer signature edition?
  • + 3
 It's already called The Machine. What else do you want?
  • + 3
 I thought his name was brent crystals?
  • + 4
 Burnt Chrysler?
  • + 1
 @parallaxid: That's the one! I swear I've heard both though
  • + 1
 when I was 22, I got involved with the Russian mafia... here's how it happened..
  • + 6
 Looks fantastic.
  • - 8
flag cunning-linguist (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Apart from the seat angle! Surely you’d sort that out before taking photos of the sodding thing! Even XC climbing set ups aren’t that stupid. Looks careless, like they bolted it on and went, oh sod it.
  • + 4
 someone please reposition that front maxle!! my OCD is killing me!
  • - 5
flag cunning-linguist (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Seat angle?
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: I think it is 79, I have the 158 evo and it is 79. Looks strange but man does it climb well for a big bike.
  • + 5
 @cunning-linguist: are you going to bore everybody by just writing 'seat angle' on every positive comment?

We get it, you don't like the seat angle, very constructive.
  • + 1
 It looks awesome but kind of not awesome at the same time. I can't make up my mind on the looks but I suppose it's how it rides that matters.
  • + 2
 Love The Macine Story... Classic shirtless fat man comedy!
  • + 1
 Nice to see more mainstream manufacturers jumping on the longer slacker program thanks to Pole and Geometron.
  • + 1
 You could fit 3 full size water bottles in that front triangle! What will we complain about now???
  • + 2
 When do we get the review??
  • + 2
 Heard about they are running out of money.
  • + 2
 If he makes one out of bamboo i'm sold!
  • + 1
 You can attend a "make your own bamboo bike" workshop and build your own Smile . For most of us with limited equipment, it may probably be the more accessible material to make a bike out of. Except for paper and cardboard of course. But I still need to see someone make a proper mountainbike out of that. Or well, be the first. Try to get some help and advice from Izhar Gafni and you may actually succeed.
  • + 1
 wood you really be?
  • + 2
 Man does that seat need some tilt adjustment. Ouch
  • + 5
 definitely intentional and preferred by various riders
  • + 2
 I thought I wouldn't tilt my seat that much when I got my Pole. Then I tried it at the normal angle and there was some saddle-to-bits interference from leaning so far ahead. It doesn't make sense on most bikes, but with the crazy geo it works.
  • - 4
flag cunning-linguist (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Glad it wasn’t just me. Totally ruins the looks and photos, I can’t take it seriously. Even a gash Halfords or Argos bike has the saddle level for photos! Admittedly the forks will be the wrong way around, but hey...
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: i’ve been lucky to have a quick ride of this one and other poles at #switchbacks in Spain and now own a nicolia mojo g16, the seat position may look weird but as soon as you start climbing (which will be the only time you will have the dropper at full travel, flat trail should have the dropper slightly dropped) it makes sense, there is no pressure on your balls, you are not siding off the back of the saddle and you are fully seated with all your weight in the middle of the bike (other bikes you tend to slip your weight forward to keep the front end down taking traction off the rear wheel).
  • + 0
 not at all for that frame!
  • + 1
 @ZappBrannigan: Right. Some people just prefer their seats a little bit nose down. Just like some prefer their brakes flat. Not every personalized bike setup has to be changed and tailored for photos.
  • + 3
 Sweet bike
  • + 1
 I wouldn't touch that with a 10 foot pole...
  • + 4
 I would not touch anyone's pole anyway.
  • + 0
 @lRaphl: well then you and me are POLEr opposites!
  • + 0
 I still don't see the advantage to a fully CNC'd frame. The evolink makes more sense.
  • + 7
 Aside from the ability to manipulate wall thickness anywhere in the bike to obtain a certain compliance, strength etc. As well as the lack of welding/heat treating for consistent properties of the aluminum throughout the entire bike you mean?
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: also a more consistent "flex" in the frame instead of having harder "ridges" at the welds throughout. That probably explains the pop out of the corners.
  • + 2
 @Tmackstab: Yes, but we are talking about a bicycle here. The pros of this manufacturing method are so superficial when we consider the application at hand. This isn't an airplane we are making, we don't need this level of precision, or have such worries for consistent properties, its a bike your going to trash and replace in 4 years when the next standard / advantage comes out. So why dump so much into a frame for so little advantage???

Besides, when was the last time you had an issue with a quality manufactured welded frame. I am certain any of us would have just as much fun on an Evolink, if you think not, then poles marketing has certainly done its job. End of the day, they found a niche to make something different and capitalize. Everyone knows this thing is what dreams are made of, but in practicality this is hilariously overkill.

#dentistbike
  • + 2
 @Tmackstab: Traditional alloy bikes use butted tubes to change wall thickness.
  • + 1
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Shit you will never notice with a 2.6" tire and 160mm travel.
  • + 1
 any flicks around of the two halves before put together?
  • - 1
 3500 euros for the frame though come on. You can buy a brand new yeti frame for that
  • + 0
 havent seen the video but im just here for whatever waki has to say.
  • + 0
 No ocean fill?
  • + 4
 Nah, when it breaks you can make calipers, stems, cranks and loads of other stuff from your next bike from cutting it up. Super economical!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041177
Mobile Version of Website