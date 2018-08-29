Video Interview: Leo Kokkonen, Pole Bicycles' Founder

Pole's Machine is one of the most radical mountain bikes on the market, with super long and slack geometry, and a frame that's constructed from two pieces of CNC'd 7075 aluminum that are bolted and glued together. There still aren't that many in existence, but production is underway, and that number should increase in the coming months.
We sat down with Leo Kokkonen, the founder of Pole Bicycles
, to find out how what inspired the creation of the Machine, how he got started in the bike industry, and what his thoughts are on the geometry of the future.
45 Comments
We get it, you don't like the seat angle, very constructive.
Besides, when was the last time you had an issue with a quality manufactured welded frame. I am certain any of us would have just as much fun on an Evolink, if you think not, then poles marketing has certainly done its job. End of the day, they found a niche to make something different and capitalize. Everyone knows this thing is what dreams are made of, but in practicality this is hilariously overkill.
#dentistbike
Post a Comment