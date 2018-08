Video Interview: Leo Kokkonen, Pole Bicycles' Founder

The Pole Machine has 160mm of rear travel, 29" wheels, and a 63.9-degree head angle. The Pole Machine has 160mm of rear travel, 29" wheels, and a 63.9-degree head angle.

Pole's Machine is one of the most radical mountain bikes on the market, with super long and slack geometry, and a frame that's constructed from two pieces of CNC'd 7075 aluminum that are bolted and glued together. There still aren't that many in existence, but production is underway, and that number should increase in the coming months.We sat down with Leo Kokkonen, the founder of Pole Bicycles , to find out how what inspired the creation of the Machine, how he got started in the bike industry, and what his thoughts are on the geometry of the future.