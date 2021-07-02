Video: Dissecting Key Sections at Les Gets World Cup DH 2021 with Ben Cathro - Inside The Tape

Jul 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


High or low? Inside or outside? Ben Cathro is back to tear apart a few key sections of the Les Gets World Cup track.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
79838 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
74078 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
73053 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
63547 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
61156 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
58001 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
54368 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
44509 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Inside the Tape but with a crew!!! Congrats Cathro. Can't wait for the race.
  • 4 0
 Troy Brosnan ghosted the whole track from section 2 down
  • 3 0
 Oh damn Isak Levisson at 1:25. He designed and built that frame himself.
  • 1 0
 That beer makes Cathro look about 15 feet tall
  • 1 0
 He's got giant hands - would make a great rock climber.
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: Nah, he would be disqualified, being taller than the mountain you climb is outright cheating.
  • 1 0
 challengingly multi-crux!
  • 1 0
 Incredible content here.
  • 1 0
 Drink water kids

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008341
Mobile Version of Website