Video: Dissecting Key Sections at Les Gets World Cup DH 2021 with Ben Cathro - Inside The Tape
Jul 2, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
High or low? Inside or outside? Ben Cathro is back to tear apart a few key sections of the Les Gets World Cup track.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Score
Time
3
0
Adamrideshisbike
(1 hours ago)
Inside the Tape but with a crew!!! Congrats Cathro. Can't wait for the race.
[Reply]
4
0
Yuley95
(1 hours ago)
Troy Brosnan ghosted the whole track from section 2 down
[Reply]
3
0
bmrshl
(48 mins ago)
Oh damn Isak Levisson at 1:25. He designed and built that frame himself.
[Reply]
1
0
toddball
(1 hours ago)
That beer makes Cathro look about 15 feet tall
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(31 mins ago)
He's got giant hands - would make a great rock climber.
[Reply]
1
0
johny88
(25 mins ago)
@neimbc
: Nah, he would be disqualified, being taller than the mountain you climb is outright cheating.
[Reply]
1
0
phile99
(30 mins ago)
challengingly multi-crux!
[Reply]
1
0
i-anac
(1 hours ago)
Incredible content here.
[Reply]
1
0
PauRexs
(27 mins ago)
Drink water kids
[Reply]
9 Comments
