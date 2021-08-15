Video: Dissecting Key Sections at Maribor World Cup DH 2021 with Ben Cathro - Inside The Tape

Aug 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Maribor World Cup track has proven to be one of the gnarliest of the year so far. Ben Cathro breaks down some crucial sections that can make or break a race run.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Inside The Tape Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 Today's checklist:
1. Watch Cathro
2. Ride bike
3. Watch the DH
4. Tinker with bike
5. Receive the huge list of chores my wife will have written to balance this fun out
  • 2 0
 If you swap (5) for a few beers with mates, you have my perfect riding day right there!
  • 2 0
 You livin the dream bro, half 5 ride then paint the shed for me!
  • 2 0
 Loving the reports from the great lanky beastie.
  • 1 0
 Hope some of these sections make it into the livestream.

