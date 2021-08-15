Pinkbike.com
Video: Dissecting Key Sections at Maribor World Cup DH 2021 with Ben Cathro - Inside The Tape
Aug 15, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
The Maribor World Cup track has proven to be one of the gnarliest of the year so far. Ben Cathro breaks down some crucial sections that can make or break a race run.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
5 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
HankHank
(1 hours ago)
Today's checklist:
1. Watch Cathro
2. Ride bike
3. Watch the DH
4. Tinker with bike
5. Receive the huge list of chores my wife will have written to balance this fun out
2
0
Richt2000
(11 mins ago)
If you swap (5) for a few beers with mates, you have my perfect riding day right there!
2
0
jimoxbox
(55 mins ago)
You livin the dream bro, half 5 ride then paint the shed for me!
2
0
Wilm
(13 mins ago)
Loving the reports from the great lanky beastie.
1
0
Ohlalaa
(31 mins ago)
Hope some of these sections make it into the livestream.
