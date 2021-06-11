Video: Dissecting the Tricky Woods Section on Quali Day with the Syndicate - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

"If you're happy through this section, you've done well" - Peaty.



Same same, but different the Leogang woods section is causing some real carnage. In order to do well you have to push, but carrying too much speed can result in you getting spat off your line....what do you do?! Leogang woods appears to be a puzzle that'll go down in the WC history books.



Quali Results:

Both Luca and Greg got down this section cleanly, with Luca in P36 and Greg rut-bashing his way to P12. With more rain forecast for tomorrow, are we going to have a repeat washout race, or will it get a chance to firm up? We will have to play the waiting game and get every tyre out of the attic.



If you can tame this beast, you're a worthy winner.