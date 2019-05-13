VIDEOS

Video: Ecuador Adventuring with Thomas Vanderham & Scotty Laughland

May 13, 2019
by H+I Adventures  

Earlier this year we escaped the lingering northern hemisphere winter and headed for the warmer climes of Ecuador... Along for the ride were Thomas Vanderham and Scotty Laughland, the perfect duo to explore the most ecologically diverse country in the world. From pump tracks in Quito to the Volcanic slopes of Cotopaxi, dense green jungle and everything in between - join them as they move from the familiar to the unknown.






For more details on the riding in Ecuador head to the H+I Adventures Website.

MENTIONS: @HI-Adventures / @rossbellphoto / @shimano


