With Rampage coming up and getting my second invite it seemed like a good time to start telling my story of coming from nearly nothing to riding in the most prestigious event in Mountain biking, Redbull Rampage. This is the first of 3 episodes that will explain everything I overcame just to ride in the big show. This episode covers meeting Ethan Nell, learning the ropes of Freeride and breaking my femur in the process. All filming and editing done by Tory Powers.