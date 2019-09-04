Video: DJ Brandt Rides Race Face's Updated Chester Pedals

Sep 4, 2019
by Race Face  

We set up RF freerider, DJ Brandt, with the latest version of our fan-favourite pedal - the Chester - to see what he could do with them. He headed out for a weekend of fun with his crew in Colorado and Utah and the resulting video is a thing of beauty. The good times never stop when Chester is around!

Read all about the Chester pedal over on the Race Face website.


FEATURES

• Slim, lightweight concave platform
• New tread for increased grip
• Cro-Mo steel axle on a bearing and bushing system
• Tough nylon composite body
• Replaceable steel pins
• Serviceable internal parts available
• 2-year warranty

Colour: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink
Built For: Trail/DH/FR/DJ
Bearings: Cartridge bearings and DU bushings
Platform Size: 110mm x 101mm
Axle Material: Chromoly steel
Body Material: Nylon composite body
Weight: 360g / pair
Height: 15mm - 18.4mm
# of Pins: 16 SHCS hex traction pins per pedal

MSRP: $49.99 USD


Video credit : Tory Powers / Full Frame
Rider: @djshreda and friends

The new Chester pedals are now available at your favourite RF dealer or online at ShopRFE.

