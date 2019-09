Video: DJ Brandt Rides Race Face's Updated Chester Pedals

FEATURES



• Slim, lightweight concave platform

• New tread for increased grip

• Cro-Mo steel axle on a bearing and bushing system

• Tough nylon composite body

• Replaceable steel pins

• Serviceable internal parts available

• 2-year warranty



Colour : Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink

Built For : Trail/DH/FR/DJ

Bearings : Cartridge bearings and DU bushings

Platform Size : 110mm x 101mm

Axle Material : Chromoly steel

Body Material : Nylon composite body

Weight : 360g / pair

Height : 15mm - 18.4mm

# of Pins : 16 SHCS hex traction pins per pedal



MSRP: $49.99 USD

We set up RF freerider, DJ Brandt, with the latest version of our fan-favourite pedal - the Chester - to see what he could do with them. He headed out for a weekend of fun with his crew in Colorado and Utah and the resulting video is a thing of beauty. The good times never stop when Chester is around!Read all about the Chester pedal over on the Race Face website Video credit : Tory Powers Rider: @djshreda and friendsThe new Chester pedals are now available at your favourite RF dealer or online at ShopRFE