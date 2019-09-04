Video: DJ Brandt Rides Race Face's Updated Chester Pedals

FEATURES



• Slim, lightweight concave platform

• New tread for increased grip

• Cro-Mo steel axle on a bearing and bushing system

• Tough nylon composite body

• Replaceable steel pins

• Serviceable internal parts available

• 2-year warranty



Colour : Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink

Built For : Trail/DH/FR/DJ

Bearings : Cartridge bearings and DU bushings

Platform Size : 110mm x 101mm

Axle Material : Chromoly steel

Body Material : Nylon composite body

Weight : 360g / pair

Height : 15mm - 18.4mm

# of Pins : 16 SHCS hex traction pins per pedal



MSRP: $49.99 USD