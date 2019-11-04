Video: DJ Brandt's Inspiration & Unique Perspective on Rampage's Desert Terrain

Words: Five Ten

Steep chutes in Virgin to prepare for Rampage 2019.

Spin to win.

It will be exciting to see how DJ to apply his skill set to the desert in the coming years.

Originating from the skateparks of Colorado, DJ Brandt is a unique athlete who has found his own path through the mountain bike industry. Now commonly known for his downhill bike skills in the hills of Utah, DJ has a special eye for the desert terrain. Able to combine his technical skatepark ability and big mountain vision, the 25-year-old is able to put together lines that few others would consider.