Video: DJ Brandt's Inspiration & Unique Perspective on Rampage's Desert Terrain

Originating from the skateparks of Colorado, DJ Brandt is a unique athlete who has found his own path through the mountain bike industry. Now commonly known for his downhill bike skills in the hills of Utah, DJ has a special eye for the desert terrain. Able to combine his technical skatepark ability and big mountain vision, the 25-year-old is able to put together lines that few others would consider.
..probably shouldn't have let the editor use the most common bike trick on earth as the next shot.
