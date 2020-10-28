Video: DMR Welcomes Rising British Slopestyle Rider Sam Hodgson

Oct 28, 2020
by DMR Bikes  
DMR Welcomes Sam Hodgson

by dmrbikes
Views: 150    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Earlier this year Sam Hodgson reached out to us expressing interest about riding for DMR. While we weren't looking to add anyone to the team, Sam's attitude, enthusiasm and insane talent on the bike made us stand up and take notice. We were just launching our new Rhythm hardtail frame which turned out to be the perfect tool for Sam's riding. So it was pretty much meant to be.

Before the rains hit we got Tommy C down for a welcome to the team video, shot at the Isle of Wight, S4P jumps and Windhill Bike Park. Sam's got no problem hitting some of the UK's biggest jumps on his Rhythm, and he can shrug off some massive slams as you'll see.

bigquotesSam’s skillset is pretty bonkers. Paired with that Rhythm, I think he is going to do really well. He’s a proper good guy, lives the life down at the IOW MTB centre, and hopefully we can do some more wild videos with him soon. It was a pleasure, and pretty mind-boggling!Tommy C

Credit Nick Bentley Man Down Media
Sam's Rhythm bike in Forest Green

Shortly after our first chat, Sam got in touch to let us know he had received an invite to his dream event, Audi Nines. Sam stepped up to the occasion and went big.

Credit CA Greenwood
Big Air on the Rhythm

Credit CA Greenwood
Slopestyle Line on the Sled

To cap off an incredible year, Sam took the Pro win at Dirt Wars on the new Redhill Extreme slopestyle course.

Credit Nick Bentley Man Down Media
Superman Seatgrab on the last jump

Credit Nick Bentley Man Down Media
Barspin on the fin

We're excited to see what happens next. Sam is one to watch, so make sure to give him a follow: @sam_hodg_mtb.


Video: @tommyc_insta
Images: @man_down_media @cagreenwood

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dmr Sam Hodgson Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
105651 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
60783 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
54806 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
49919 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
48357 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
42009 views
9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage
41953 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
35282 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011480
Mobile Version of Website