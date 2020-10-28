Video: DMR Welcomes Rising British Slopestyle Rider Sam Hodgson

Earlier this year Sam Hodgson reached out to us expressing interest about riding for DMR. While we weren't looking to add anyone to the team, Sam's attitude, enthusiasm and insane talent on the bike made us stand up and take notice. We were just launching our new Rhythm hardtail frame which turned out to be the perfect tool for Sam's riding. So it was pretty much meant to be.
Before the rains hit we got Tommy C down for a welcome to the team video, shot at the Isle of Wight, S4P jumps and Windhill Bike Park. Sam's got no problem hitting some of the UK's biggest jumps on his Rhythm, and he can shrug off some massive slams as you'll see.
|Sam’s skillset is pretty bonkers. Paired with that Rhythm, I think he is going to do really well. He’s a proper good guy, lives the life down at the IOW MTB centre, and hopefully we can do some more wild videos with him soon. It was a pleasure, and pretty mind-boggling!—Tommy C
Shortly after our first chat, Sam got in touch to let us know he had received an invite to his dream event, Audi Nines. Sam stepped up to the occasion and went big.
To cap off an incredible year, Sam took the Pro win at Dirt Wars on the new Redhill Extreme slopestyle course.
We're excited to see what happens next. Sam is one to watch, so make sure to give him a follow: @sam_hodg_mtb
Video: @tommyc_insta
Images: @man_down_media @cagreenwood
