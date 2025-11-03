Powered by Outside

Video: Do You Really Need DH Casing Tires?

Nov 3, 2025
by Charlie Coquillard  


I’ve been running downhill casing tires all summer, and honestly, I haven’t had a single flat. They’re heavy, sure, but after months of bike park laps and rocky descents, I’ve started to wonder: do I actually need all that extra protection? Could a lighter trail or enduro casing survive the kind of riding I usually do?
So I decided to find out.

photo

The Setup

For this test, I ran three versions of the Continental Kryptotal in the soft compound, each with a different casing — Trail, Enduro, and Downhill. Same tread, same compound, same wheels, same pressures. The only variable was how much protection and stiffness each tire offered.

The test took place at Paganella Bike Park in northern Italy, which has just about everything: flow trails, rocky traverses, and rough black descents. It’s the kind of place that finds weaknesses in both riders and equipment pretty quickly.

The bike was a Mondraker Superfoxy with 170mm up front and 160mm at the rear — the same bike I’ve been riding with downhill casings all summer.

Since I already knew how the downhill casing performed: bulletproof, predictable, and basically indestructible, I decided to focus the test on the Trail and Enduro casings instead.

To keep things consistent, I ran the same track repeatedly: a mix of flow and rocky sections. Nothing extreme, but enough rough stuff to give the tires a proper workout. It’s the kind of trail where a casing’s limits show up naturally, without needing to ride on the edge.

I set up every tire the same: 22 psi up front and 26 at the rear. I’m 210 lb (95.3 kg), for the record.


photo

Trail Casing

I started with the lightest of the bunch. Straight away, you can feel how supple the Trail casing is. You get more grip, more comfort, the tire feels softer, but the confidence disappears the moment the trail turns rocky or fast.

Within minutes, I was pinging off edges, feeling the rear tire bottom out on the rim through sharper hits. It’s manageable for mellow terrain, but once the speed picks up or the rocks get square, you spend more time worrying about line choice than actually enjoying the ride.

Even if it felt soft on rough stuff, it rode quite nicely. The issue came in fast berms and anything that involved putting G-forces through the bike. I could feel the bike squirming under me and the tire folding under my (rather high, I concede) weight.

Then came the scary moment: on the landing of a small jump, my front tire folded under me. I landed slightly sideways and it just couldn’t take the load, almost sending me over the bars. That was enough for me to end that test. While I didn’t manage to flat the tire, its inability to hold when pushing hard in a turn — due to the flexibility of its sidewall — made it a no-go for me. Yes, increasing the air pressure would have helped add some support, but the thinner sidewalls do make it easier to fold over, even at higher pressures.

photo

Enduro Casing

Swapping to the Enduro casing immediately felt better. There’s a touch more damping through the carcass, and the sidewalls hold up far better in corners. It’s a nice middle ground, you still get decent trail feel without the constant fear of destroying your rim or folding it in a corner.

I’m not the most subtle rider nor the most in touch with my bike, and even if it felt a little less sturdy than a downhill tire, I was riding with confidence. Definitely a huge improvement from the Trail casing. However, I could still hear my rim pinging from time to time, which doesn’t happen except in extreme cases on a DH carcass.

Ultimately, this Enduro casing didn’t hold. I landed a bit harshly in a compression, too close to a rock, and got a cut in my sidewall, which, as you probably know, is pretty hard to fix.

photo

Takeaways

I went into this thinking maybe I’d been overdoing it, maybe I could save a bit of weight and pedal a bit faster on lighter casings. But for how and where I ride, downhill casing still makes the most sense.

If you ride mostly smoother singletrack, or your trails don’t serve up constant sharp hits, you can get away with Enduro casings, they’ll feel livelier and climb better. But once the terrain gets rough and speeds pick up, that extra protection isn’t overkill in your opinion. From my perspective, puncture resistance and sidewall strength is where you gain the most by going for a downhill tire, and I’d rather drag those heavy rubbers than get even one single puncture on a day out.

As for the Trail casing — for someone my weight and my type of riding, I’d only consider them for cross-country or very light trail use. On top of the risk of puncture, you’re also running the risk of blowing the tire off the rim if you’re getting into a corner a bit hard.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Reviews Tires


Author Info:
Charliecoq avatar

Member since Nov 17, 2013
2 articles
Report
73 Comments
  • 873
 22/26 psi while weighing 210, on a trail casing is firmly in the we didn't need an experiment to know what was gonna happen here.
  • 122
 Sheesh i weigh 200 and I run 32psi in the rear on DH casing continentals. And even then I still dent my rims.
  • 11
 @rhino-connor333: yeah, recently decided to try alu rims again since they came on a new bike and ran 30+ psi (I’m also 200lbs). I did have DH casing tires but the rims lasted a weekend…called wr1 on Monday ;-)
  • 22
 @dustinbmx74:
Yeah I blow up carbon rims, been down that rabbit hole already. I'd rather have the occasional dent then have to walk out because my rim exploded.
  • 21
 Im on an XL weigh 210 and ride 24/26 with aluminium wheelset and have no issues. Depends where you ride. Interior BC. Im not riding rocky terrain and not a smashy rider. Having lower tire pressure keeps me rubber side down in the wet roots. When im riding rocky terrain or at the park I am running 28 in the rear.
  • 30
 @Two-planker: Some guys just ride 'heavy' and break stuff constantly. Back in my trials days there were a couple guys that would constantly break frames/wheels/cranks while others had zero issues, sim weights. To a certain extent I think it's technique, not that one is more noble or 'better', but some guys just have a heavy riding style....maybe they are stronger and can brace better, dunno.
  • 30
 Indeed- this is the simple solution! More rocks or speed- more pressure. Downhill tires have better damping but if it's only a few times for the park why change tires.
  • 10
 I weigh about the same and run 21/23 PSI Specialized Butcher/Eliminator tires on mixed wheels. I however run a heavy-duty carbon wheelset (rims rated for over 300 lbs) with basic Huck Norris inserts. I have had zero problems despite my best efforts.
  • 20
 @rhino-connor333: I've currently got about 12psi in my DD tyres ad haven't punctured in the last 2 months. Then again, I did break my leg 2 months ago so haven't ridden the bike which probably explains why.
  • 10
 Conti's enduro casing is not as solid as a few others enduro casing IMHO (Maxxis, Schwalbe)
  • 10
 @rhino-connor333: same lol
  • 251
 Ok - so in summary:

DH casing for DH

Enduro casing for enduro style riding

Trail casing for general trail riding....
  • 30
 Thought this was gonna be a Conti 'ad'... But after realizing how it turned out I think it might be... An ad from every other tire brand?? lol, i guess Charlie has to go back and blow up all the other brands trail tires and risk his life over n over just to confirm to us... Yes, you should not run trail casing for any gravity riding, even enduro.
  • 100
 I love the idea for this test, but why would you not optimize tire pressure for each casing? Each casing performs completely differently and needs more or less PSI to compensate. A light casing needs more PSI than a DH casing for the same downhill terrain.

“We got a large order of fries, a small order of fries, and a medium order of fries, and we got exactly the same amount of ketchup for each order of fries. It turns out we didn’t have enough ketchup for the large fry, and we had too much ketchup for the small. But we had just the right amount of ketchup for the medium. Methods, graphs, and lit review below.”
  • 101
 Conti DH casing and I'll never go back- I've had one actual tire tear from a razor sharp rock in a couple of years since ive been running them. Blown up multiple wheels on regular bikes and ebikes and the tires are usable till there is no tread left (which for conti seems to be so much longer than anything else i've tried)
  • 10
 Partly because the Conti enduro casing is pretty weak, but I agree that the DH casing is very good. I'll happily run a Schwalbe Super Gravity or Gravity Pro.
  • 60
 just to put yet another personal experience in here (doubt that this makes sense - but who cares)
75kg (so approx 165 in the strange measurement)
46 years of age
alpine rocky terrain

Been on EXO+, DD, DD with inserts and Super Gravity with and without inserts over the last couple of years.
This season I've been exclusively on DH casing (Conti in that case) and it was the first season since I ride bikes where I didn't have a single flat (but a very heavily dinged a rim - looks as it is ready for the trash can, nevertheless, I did still holds air)

So, I will stick with DH
Not having to care for spares, tubes and trailside fixes is worth the little bit of extra effort on the way up
(for the same reason I use the softest rubber I can find at the front tire. It's worth it)
  • 10
 Pretty similar here, about 160 unkitted, and I've settled on various gravity casings, even though I apparently don't need them per many comments here haha. I feel like I ride somewhat aggressively, and am gonna case a decent sized jump sometimes, or slam a rock, etc. I think the "insurance" is well worth it. There are some pretty comfortable options these days too. If I'm just pedaling up a fire road, seems like an obvious choice. I'm always telling my buddies they shouldn't be running EXO in the bike park, but somehow they are surviving ha.
  • 83
 Everything is individual and situational. As a 160lb rider, riding reasonably fast on SoCal trails, I can get away with trail and enduro casings juuust fine. I would never run a downhill casing for pedalable terrain, and I never have flats.
  • 90
 Isn’t this what was said in the last two paragraphs?
  • 10
 You’re right. Living in SoCal I have to run dh casings on the big bike.
  • 30
 @brucey12: No. Because the implication is if you're riding anything other than buff flow trails, you need DH tires, which is horse shit.
  • 70
 Do they give heavier or harding hitting riders support in turns? YEP.
Do they give puncture resistance? YEP.


....Does your average joe need them? NO.
  • 10
 At 145lbs, dh casing tires are just way too stiff for me, unless I'm riding a dh bike in the park. Even then i think I'd probably get away just fine with a DD on the front.
  • 102
 Ctrl + F "insert": 0 results hmmm
  • 52
 Someone hates Schwalbe tires in this comment section. Honestly, most riders don't need anything more than trail casing tires. We put the vast majority of people on Vittoria Mazza/martello trails for longer travel trail bikes (140-160) and Barzo Mezcal XC/trails for bikes shorter travel than that, and we get next to no people coming back with blown tires. This is in SE wyoming, so it's a lot of rocks and decomposed granite trail surfaces with some good tech that can definitely blow tires. I've blown a tire out here, a Teravail kessle in their durable casing, but I'm one of only a few people that I know of that have locally, and I ride more aggressively than most of the other people I know. That said, the average person commenting on PB is not the same as the average rider, and not every place is the same.
  • 20
 Changed from Magic Mary Dh casing to Vittoria Barzo TNT graphene on my hardtail. Feels like an ebike now.
  • 11
 Anyone that you’re “putting” on tires probably isn’t riding hard enough to notice/care. In my shop days, riders who were shredding didn’t need a shop employee to tell them which tires to run. Even for myself, there was a time I could ask people about which tire to run, but at a certain point you figure out what you “need” aka what ties won’t fold under you and what tires won’t break your rims.
  • 40
 I've got Kryptotal enduro casing with Rimpact inserts and I've had no issues for ages. I'm about 95kg and only ride DH/uplifts on this bike.
  • 20
 Bingo. Enduro casing with an insert is pretty nice. I run the krypotal rear with a rimsaver and it has been perfect. It's shrugged off super high speed and nasty hits at Mont Saint Anne, Killington, Thunder, Burke, and every other rocky and sharp trail system in the Northeast.
  • 10
 @ridedigrepeat: I use to regularly crack rims and split tyres. Inserts have entirely stopped all that.
  • 72
 Anyone over 6’2 and over 185 don’t exist in bike engineers brains
  • 21
 You would think with all the 500+ reach bikes that are available right now and how mediums are also so big now that you wouldn’t think short riders exist
  • 20
 wow your thin. 62 kg and 185 cm height...
  • 40
 @schihim: this joke is as German as it gets...
  • 10
 @bigmeatpete420: you can still walk into a bike shop and buy a 500+ reach enduro bike with Exo tyres.
  • 10
 I run Kryptotal F/R; enduro soft upfront and DH soft in the rear. I've destroyed three rear hoops this season, two alloy i9 enduro hoops and one alloy Wingman Origin hoop. I've also destroyed two rear tires in the process, one tire had some miles on it and the other was brand new. It's all situational and unluck of the draw.

I will say this tho, Continental tires are the best I've ever used and I think I've tried just about everything
  • 10
 As a 160lb rider in very rocky terrain I've had good luck running a DH casing in the rear and an enduro casing up front. I tried the Continental DH casing up front but it ended up being too stiff and I actually get more front end grip from the enduro tire.
  • 10
 I wouldn’t call myself a guy who rides “hard” when I compare myself to other ppl I know. I ride everything from XC style blues to DH bike park stuff and I do it all on Enduro casing tires and so far I have not had issues with flats what so ever.
  • 10
 Question/ hypothesis without having ridden the Schwalbe Radials yet; is there really a difference between a radial casing or just riding one casing version lighter? From what I've seen the radials are more prone to punctures/ burping, same as a lighter casing, and also need to be run at a higher pressure to compensate.
  • 10
 i'm like 145 fully geared up, and i run DH casing in the rear at 20psi at the park, 19 psi when chunky and 18psi when in pnw.

i can probably get away with enduro casing, but i've flatted it.. i run enduro in the front. i personally don't understand why anyone weighing 150+lbs would run anything than DH, unless you ride super gently. nothing ruins a day like a flat that you can't repair.
  • 10
 I have been running exo casing maxxis for the last year with an inner tube and 20-22psi pressure. I weight 85kg and ride mostly natural singletrack trails. Most of them have a lot of roots and rocks. I have not had a puncture yet.
  • 76
 No mention of tire inserts? I'm able to run a Double Down casing w Cushcore pro instead of DH casing. I like the lower rolling resistance of the DD for an overall weight and protection similar to a DH casing.
  • 30
 I've been waiting for someone to do a test of casings with/without tire inserts. I used to always be on DH casings until I got a Cushcore Pro. Now I run EXO+ and DD casings and it seems to be the bests of both worlds.
  • 30
 @PeakHopper: didn’t the green site do this?
  • 10
 @PeakHopper: not if you're riding hard in rocky terrain and value sidewall protection, as Exo+ is easy to be sliced open
  • 20
 @qbensis: I'm lucky in that way, my local trails are very rough and rocky but aren't the types of razor-sharp rock that slices open tires. I've killed many tires in the past but none from sidewall slices.
  • 20
 Genuine question. assuming that you’d be running the same tire in both scenarios (dh or DD w/insert) and the weights equal out to the same. where do you find the lower rolling resistance of a DD tire coming from? Because isn’t rolling resistance is largely due to weight and the tread pattern. In my mind I would expect there to be no difference in rolling resistance, or atleast a negligible amount between a DD w/insert vs DH w/o insert.
  • 20
 Makes no difference to me, a regular person on a budget who doesn't want the one day a week available to ride ruined by a flat 15km from the trailhead. Whatever "double down" or DH casing tire for the best price is what goes on, with an insert front and back, for reliable, long days of riding anything in the Southeast US. There's better things to do than faff around with tires for hours before a 50km day at Oak Mountain State Park, Monte Sano or Coldwater (AL) versus a day of laps at Windrock (TN), or a weekend in Pisgah (NC)... just like any other component: it needs to work well and not break. What weighs more just makes you stronger! Wink
  • 20
 @brycepiwek:Based on my experience the casing construction is the primary factor for rolling resistance, followed by rubber compound and tread pattern. Every time the wheel goes around you have to flex the tire contact patch. DH tires w/ heavy reinforcement of fabric and rubber on their top surface loose a lot more energy every time they flex and are often made with softer rubber compounds even if the tread pattern is the same.

Weight doesn't impact rolling resistance on flat ground, but does make the bike feel slower to turn and accelerate and decelerate.

If you get a chance to try DD back to back with a DH casing you'll feel it immediately.
  • 10
 The fears of slashed sidewalls on EXO+ are wildly exaggerated. Never had any problems, and my bike sees plenty of rocks. I found DD on the front and EXO+ on the rear with CushCore to be my perfect setup for Enduro/Trail
  • 10
 NO do not need any DH casing the weight makes riding suck. Roughly 80% of riding trails is uphill. I use 2.35 or 2.4 I see no need for monster rubber in 2.5 weighing over 1050gms. I also do not like inserts.
  • 23
 I have done the research, if you want virtually no punctures:

If you run Schwalbe: No! You don't need DH tyres, super gravity will work great, maybe even supertrail up front if you really care about weight above traction.

If you run any other brand: Yes, you do need DH tyres! DD or "enduro" casings out back will die within weeks of riding.
  • 20
 I agree with Schwalbe. DD is also okay for Maxxis Assagai or Higroller 3. For Minions, I also need the DH version; here, the DD variant seems less stable than with an Assagai.
  • 34
 It really depends on the manufacturer. A Conti DH tire is hardly any more puncture and snakebite-resistant than a Maxxis DD or a Schwalbe Super Gravity tire. A Conti Enduro can be compared to a Maxxis Exo+ in my eyes.
With Maxxis, I get along quite well with DD even in the park, so it doesn't have to be a DH version. With Conti, I have to ride DH because the Enduro version is nothing more than a stable trail tire.
  • 20
 225lb rider who went back to DH casings on my enduro bike this summer, and finally got back to just riding and not worrying.
  • 21
 Sure, but your chosen test provided the expected result...the vast majority of riders don't ride trails like Paganella or ride 170mm super enduro bikes.
  • 10
 vast majority of riders don't = true
vast majority of pinkbikers = I'm not so sure (and Paganella is one of my favorite places to ride ;-) )
  • 30
 Just pick a casing and be a dick about it.
  • 10
 This is the wrong tire brand to do this analysis on...their casings are definitely lighter than others.
  • 10
 Not sure I agree, but at least the naming of the casing makes sense
  • 108
 Yes. What a stupid article Smile
  • 64
 Didn't watch, answer is yes
  • 10
 Meh. Just run 5 psi on XC casings with carbon rims on the most rocky technical trails. Lifetime wheel warranty. Woohoo.
  • 10
 and the sky is blue, the earth is indeed round, and 1+1 does still equal two.
  • 10
 I would post something here about my setup and how well it has worked for me so far,but I won't risk to jinx it.
  • 10
 Stan's Dart Tool should be able to save the punctured tires. I would not leave home without it.
  • 10
 Do you even Radial Bro......

DH radials with kush core....get with the program. 32/25 psi

300Lbs and shredding!
  • 11
 Schwalbe radial albert trail front, gravity rear with a tannus armor insert for extra peace of mind.
  • 10
 OK. Now I know not to buy Continental tyres... Frown
  • 10
 Conti trail casing is like thin paper
  • 10
 heavy riders not big riders







