Video: Do You Really Need DH Casing Tires?





The Setup

Trail Casing

Enduro Casing

Takeaways

I’ve been running downhill casing tires all summer, and honestly, I haven’t had a single flat. They’re heavy, sure, but after months of bike park laps and rocky descents, I’ve started to wonder: do I actually need all that extra protection? Could a lighter trail or enduro casing survive the kind of riding I usually do?So I decided to find out.For this test, I ran three versions of the Continental Kryptotal in the soft compound, each with a different casing — Trail, Enduro, and Downhill. Same tread, same compound, same wheels, same pressures. The only variable was how much protection and stiffness each tire offered.The test took place at Paganella Bike Park in northern Italy, which has just about everything: flow trails, rocky traverses, and rough black descents. It’s the kind of place that finds weaknesses in both riders and equipment pretty quickly.The bike was a Mondraker Superfoxy with 170mm up front and 160mm at the rear — the same bike I’ve been riding with downhill casings all summer.Since I already knew how the downhill casing performed: bulletproof, predictable, and basically indestructible, I decided to focus the test on the Trail and Enduro casings instead.To keep things consistent, I ran the same track repeatedly: a mix of flow and rocky sections. Nothing extreme, but enough rough stuff to give the tires a proper workout. It’s the kind of trail where a casing’s limits show up naturally, without needing to ride on the edge.I set up every tire the same: 22 psi up front and 26 at the rear. I’m 210 lb (95.3 kg), for the record.I started with the lightest of the bunch. Straight away, you can feel how supple the Trail casing is. You get more grip, more comfort, the tire feels softer, but the confidence disappears the moment the trail turns rocky or fast.Within minutes, I was pinging off edges, feeling the rear tire bottom out on the rim through sharper hits. It’s manageable for mellow terrain, but once the speed picks up or the rocks get square, you spend more time worrying about line choice than actually enjoying the ride.Even if it felt soft on rough stuff, it rode quite nicely. The issue came in fast berms and anything that involved putting G-forces through the bike. I could feel the bike squirming under me and the tire folding under my (rather high, I concede) weight.Then came the scary moment: on the landing of a small jump, my front tire folded under me. I landed slightly sideways and it just couldn’t take the load, almost sending me over the bars. That was enough for me to end that test. While I didn’t manage to flat the tire, its inability to hold when pushing hard in a turn — due to the flexibility of its sidewall — made it a no-go for me. Yes, increasing the air pressure would have helped add some support, but the thinner sidewalls do make it easier to fold over, even at higher pressures.Swapping to the Enduro casing immediately felt better. There’s a touch more damping through the carcass, and the sidewalls hold up far better in corners. It’s a nice middle ground, you still get decent trail feel without the constant fear of destroying your rim or folding it in a corner.I’m not the most subtle rider nor the most in touch with my bike, and even if it felt a little less sturdy than a downhill tire, I was riding with confidence. Definitely a huge improvement from the Trail casing. However, I could still hear my rim pinging from time to time, which doesn’t happen except in extreme cases on a DH carcass.Ultimately, this Enduro casing didn’t hold. I landed a bit harshly in a compression, too close to a rock, and got a cut in my sidewall, which, as you probably know, is pretty hard to fix.I went into this thinking maybe I’d been overdoing it, maybe I could save a bit of weight and pedal a bit faster on lighter casings. But for how and where I ride, downhill casing still makes the most sense.If you ride mostly smoother singletrack, or your trails don’t serve up constant sharp hits, you can get away with Enduro casings, they’ll feel livelier and climb better. But once the terrain gets rough and speeds pick up, that extra protection isn’t overkill in your opinion. From my perspective, puncture resistance and sidewall strength is where you gain the most by going for a downhill tire, and I’d rather drag those heavy rubbers than get even one single puncture on a day out.As for the Trail casing — for someone my weight and my type of riding, I’d only consider them for cross-country or very light trail use. On top of the risk of puncture, you’re also running the risk of blowing the tire off the rim if you’re getting into a corner a bit hard.