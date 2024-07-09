Pinkbike.com
Video: Do You Really Need To Replace Your Helmet After Every Crash? Ben Cathro Investigates
Jul 9, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
19 Comments
Do you really need to replace your helmet after every crash? What does Mips actually do? Why do shell helmets get higher safety ratings than full-face? Ben Cathro answers the most commonly asked helmet questions.
This video was made with support from
Met Helmets
.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Sponsored
Met
Ben Cathro
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,149 articles
19 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
TimBikesAlot
(42 mins ago)
I buy and wear helmets to protect my head. Ideally I would love to buy a helmet that would offer me the best protection for the speeds I am normally riding at on my bike.
It is incredibly frustrating that there is no transparency for most of the data. The answer to why they don't publish the raw data was not really an answer. Sure, an independent lab does the certification, but if the standard is less than 300Gs and one helmet is at 299Gs and another is at 50Gs they get the exact same rating. Without building a helmet test lab in my garage, how can I as a consumer try to buy a helmet that will put the least amount of energy into my head?
Release the data! Let consumer's make informed decisions!!
[Reply]
4
0
samdaman1
FL
(33 mins ago)
THIS! The same can be said for a lot of different things in the cycling world. Tyre companies should give us the actual hardness of different compounds, brake companies should tell us exactly how much mechanical and hydraulic leverage is produced (at different reach measurements too), knee pad companies should tell you exactly how much they absorb impacts, handlebar and rim companies should give us some actual raw data in relation to compliance, etc etc. And if the companies won't do it, the reviewers and journalists should be doing these tests themselves. So far enduro magazine and bikerumor are the only two that I have seen actually do anything along these lines. It's a shame that pinkbike never really do this because it would be incredibly useful for consumers, especially alongside the seemingly pretty good reviews that they are doing these days
[Reply]
9
0
mikekazimer
FL
Editor
(33 mins ago)
The Virginia Tech rankings are worth a look - they give the helmets a score based on the performance in their lab. As for raw data, I know Leatt publishes their CE testing certificate, which shows the results of the various tests.
And
@samdaman1
, we're working on getting a lab up and running that'll hopefully be able to tackle some of those questions.
[Reply]
3
0
samdaman1
FL
(26 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: This is great news! Can't wait to see what you can do with that and really looking forward to some of the outcomes, and if you can elaborate at this point, what sort of stuff are you planning on testing?
[Reply]
3
0
mikekazimer
FL
Editor
(23 mins ago)
@samdaman1
, it's still early days, but several of the things you mentioned - knee pads, handlebars, will likely be the starting point.
[Reply]
8
0
igxqrrl
(50 mins ago)
If I replaced my helmet after every crash, I'd be going through 2-3 per ride!
[Reply]
12
7
NYShred
(47 mins ago)
If you smacked your head and it's cracked, replace it. If you crash and barely even hit your head, you're fine. Enough of this propaganda. Helmets are not one-and-done products. Theyre (supposed to) be built to take multiple hits. If they're not, that's the manufacturers fault for making a $300 dollar disposable product instead of selling consumers something that is reliable AND will last.
Let's open the floodgates for everyone who will regurgitate all of the data talking points that comes from the HELMET COMPANIES — THEY are telling you, that you need a new helmet after every crash. No you do not.
But like all things in this industry regarding it's products, buy it up, drink it up, the koolaid is delicious.
[Reply]
6
1
mrbrighteyes
(44 mins ago)
Using nuance while determining whether a consumable product is at end of life?! Off with you. Out of the comment section.
I decide not to watch this video after seeing the "sponsors" below... I'd rather see this data from an unbiased, unsponsored source.
[Reply]
3
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(21 mins ago)
@mrbrighteyes
: There is honestly not a lot of marketing in this video. It happens to be at a particular manufacturers facility, but it's a really cool video. You're missing out.
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
FL
(19 mins ago)
I, like many of you, have had “light” crashes where I thought I didn’t hit my head (maybe had a light scratch), and didn’t replace my helmet. Sensible or not, I couldn’t afford to every tiny little crash. I figure if the shell is still firmly against the foam (can’t press it in) it’s… sigh… probably fine. But I’ve also had some doozies that either dented or cracked the shell, and the crash rang my dome, which were a “must replace” in my mind. So, I’ve retired 2 in 11 years. Not too bad I suppose.
[Reply]
9
1
mikekazimer
FL
Editor
(18 mins ago)
I don't think anyone is saying that if you didn't hit your head in a crash you should replace your helmet. There's also not some big conspiracy to trick you into buying expensive helmets - there are plenty of mid-priced options that perform just as well when it comes to protection.
However, it's also important to pay attention to the condition of your helmet, look for cracks, consider its age, etc... It's your head / brain, but I know that I'm more likely to err on the side of caution when it comes to replacing a helmet versus running it without a second thought - it's simply not worth the risk.
Discounting efforts to educate people as propaganda or kool-aid drinking isn't really the way to go - head injuries are serious, and the more that riders know about the various testing methods and what to consider when helmet shopping the better.
[Reply]
1
0
chrismac70
FL
(10 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: Agree. Helmets work by compressing the material between your head and the shell. It doesn’t uncompress after it’s hit. I tend to er on the side of caution but each to their own, it’s their head
[Reply]
2
0
joelsman
(47 mins ago)
Really depends on the crash, if you hit your head hard, then yes. But if it was more of a bump then no.
[Reply]
2
0
y9pema
FL
(44 mins ago)
every 3 to 4 years, regardless of crashes, the lining gets nasty in them even after washings.
[Reply]
2
0
nick-smitty2
FL
(20 mins ago)
Ben Cathro supports tax evasion.... I support Ben Cathro... I support tax evasion? I support tax evasion.
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
FL
(57 mins ago)
Make them out of rubber like old car bumpers!
[Reply]
2
1
Narro2
(27 mins ago)
why video though?
[Reply]
1
1
Parker9146
(24 mins ago)
Sweet! We like that sheeiittt
[Reply]
1
0
nvranka
(14 mins ago)
Don’t disgrace party boy like that, thx
[Reply]
