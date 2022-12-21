Video: Does Going Pro Make a Difference? Tom Goes "Full Pro"

Dec 21, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


A long time ago, in a bike park far far away we set out to answer the age old question: Does going pro actually make a difference? And if so, how much?

To test this Tom races the EWS Whistler, way back in August, from the Hilton Hotel with his self-made “Pro” Set-up for the weekend. He’s got all the food he can eat, a comfy bed to sleep in, a masseuse for his aching muscles, and even a mechanic to look after his bike.

Tom milks the support for all its worth to see how much he can improve his result from the last EWS round when he was living in a van.

Tom's accommodation with Sharjah in Italy, was slightly different to the fancy Whistler accommodation on offer during Crankworx

Earlier this year Tom finished 14% behind Richie Rude, the winner. Not Tom's best result (haircut confirmed) ever but sleeping on a couch in a van on a 20 Euro budget we didn't think it was too bad.

Richie Rude threw down on the past stage to take a convincing win despite Jesse Melamed leading for most of the day.
The Benchmark, Richie Rude. Tom finished 14% behind Richie in Canzei earlier this year, how much closer can he get with a "pro" set-up in Whistler?

The Top 3 Men - Canazei June 2022
The Top 124 Men, a little further back - Canazei June 2022

Richie Rude won here by nearly 18 seconds in 2019 and backed that up up with another win in 2021 but only by a scant 0.4 seconds this time
Richie Rude won in Canazei by 5 seconds over 2nd place Jesse Melamed
While Tom was a little further back....4 minutes and 50 seconds, or 14% behind in 124th place.

Jack Moir advising Tom that he should have a 50% increase in performance with the "pro" set-up. Which would have put Tom well into 1st place above both Jack and Richie in Italy, with a cool winning margin of 12 minutes

Meanwhile privateers think that Tom should go 10% faster with a mechanic, a bed and all the food he can eat...A 10% increase from Italy would have Tom up 107 places to 7th overall, inbetween Jack Moir and Alex Radeau.

Meet Alex - part-time bike mechanic, full-time millwright, roped in to work on Tom's bike for the weekend
While Alex works Tom milks the Hilton Whistler for all it is worth

So what was the end result? Well just like any of his low-level experiments we weren't exactly sure, we've been trying to work that out for the last 3 months. But Tom does conclude "I think all we can take from this experiment is that as a privateer you probably get better stories, and as a pro probably better results:" Ground breaking stuff.





8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Was just thinking yesterday that we haven't seen Tom in a while. The world is a better place today.
  • 2 0
 @tbubier thanks mate! I've seemed busy trying to work out this dodgy maths....
  • 1 0
 Can someone explain this 14% figure to me
  • 1 0
 You have to carry the one.


… the one being Tom.
  • 1 0
 Tom trying to recreate the Sharon Stone Basic Instinct scene in a robe.
  • 1 0
 I'd say succeeding
  • 1 0
 Ask the opposite sex or whatever.
  • 1 0
 Sponsored by GoPro





