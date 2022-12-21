A long time ago, in a bike park far far away we set out to answer the age old question: Does going pro actually make a difference? And if so, how much?
To test this Tom races the EWS Whistler, way back in August, from the Hilton Hotel with his self-made “Pro” Set-up for the weekend. He’s got all the food he can eat, a comfy bed to sleep in, a masseuse for his aching muscles, and even a mechanic to look after his bike.
Tom milks the support for all its worth to see how much he can improve his result from the last EWS round when he was living in a van.
Tom's accommodation with Sharjah in Italy, was slightly different to the fancy Whistler accommodation on offer during CrankworxEarlier this year
Tom finished 14% behind Richie Rude, the winner. Not Tom's best result (haircut confirmed) ever but sleeping on a couch in a van on a 20 Euro budget we didn't think it was too bad.
So what was the end result? Well just like any of his low-level experiments we weren't exactly sure, we've been trying to work that out for the last 3 months. But Tom does conclude "I think all we can take from this experiment is that as a privateer you probably get better stories, and as a pro probably better results:" Ground breaking stuff.
8 Comments
… the one being Tom.