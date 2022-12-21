Tom's accommodation with Sharjah in Italy, was slightly different to the fancy Whistler accommodation on offer during Crankworx

The Benchmark, Richie Rude. Tom finished 14% behind Richie in Canzei earlier this year, how much closer can he get with a "pro" set-up in Whistler?

The Top 3 Men - Canazei June 2022

The Top 124 Men, a little further back - Canazei June 2022

Richie Rude won in Canazei by 5 seconds over 2nd place Jesse Melamed While Tom was a little further back....4 minutes and 50 seconds, or 14% behind in 124th place.

Jack Moir advising Tom that he should have a 50% increase in performance with the "pro" set-up. Which would have put Tom well into 1st place above both Jack and Richie in Italy, with a cool winning margin of 12 minutes

Meanwhile privateers think that Tom should go 10% faster with a mechanic, a bed and all the food he can eat...A 10% increase from Italy would have Tom up 107 places to 7th overall, inbetween Jack Moir and Alex Radeau.

Meet Alex - part-time bike mechanic, full-time millwright, roped in to work on Tom's bike for the weekend While Alex works Tom milks the Hilton Whistler for all it is worth